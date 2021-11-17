Testimony in Charlottesville Unite the Right civil trial wraps up

Charlottesville, Virginia (CNN) The final witnesses testified Wednesday in the civil case involving White nationalists who organized a two-day rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017 that saw one person killed and others injured in the chaos that ensued.

The violence -- which surrounded the Unite the Right rally to protest the planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee -- reached a crescendo when James Fields , who was protesting the statue's removal, drove his car through a crowd of counterprotesters, injuring dozens and killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer

Four witnesses testified Wednesday, including two who were recalled to the stand, before US District Judge Norman K. Moon began explaining the complex instructions to the jury.

Judgments against each defendant could vary from defendant to defendant. The jury just needs to find that there's a "preponderance of evidence," which means a 51% or greater chance, for them to be held liable, Moon told jurors.

Fourteen people and 10 White supremacist and nationalist organizations are named in the lawsuit that prompted the trial. Organizers of the rally are accused of engaging in a conspiracy to commit violence. The plaintiffs, who include town residents and counterprotesters injured in clashes, are seeking "compensatory and statutory" damages for physical and emotional injuries they suffered.