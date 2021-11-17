Widow of plane crash victim who saved his daughter: It was a 'miracle and a tragedy'

(CNN) The 11-year-old sole survivor of a plane crash Saturday in Michigan is "doing amazing," her mother said.

Christie Perdue's husband, Mike Perdue, did not survive, but she believes he saved their daughter, Laney, by holding her tight as the plane crashed.

"It was a miracle and a tragedy, all in one day," Perdue said on CNN Wednesday. "It's hard to balance all those emotions."

Mike Perdue was one of four people killed in the crash of the light commuter plane that was on its way to Beaver Island, in the north of Lake Michigan.

The child's memory of the crash "is coming and going," Perdue said. "One of the last things she remembers is just being hugged really tight by dad, and Mike, if you knew him, gave the best, big bear hugs."

