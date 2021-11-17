The Queen holds first engagement since missing Remembrance Sunday Service

London (CNN) Britain's Queen Elizabeth has undertaken her first engagements since being forced to miss the Remembrance Sunday service over the weekend after spraining her back.

"Her Majesty received General Sir Nicholas Carter at Windsor Castle today upon relinquishing his appointment as Chief of the Defence Staff," according to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday.

Dressed in a orange, green and white floral dress, the 95-year-old monarch was photographed standing as she greeted and spoke with the outgoing general in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle.

The military audience took place three days after the palace spoke of her regret over having missed the service at the Cenotaph in central London.

