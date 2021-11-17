Canelo Alvarez to fight WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu in bid to become a five-division titleholder

(CNN) Canelo Alvarez will attempt to become a five-division titleholder after a fight with WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu was confirmed by the WBC yesterday.

At the WBC 59th Convention in Mexico City, the WBC Board of Governors unanimously approved the request of Alvarez's coach and manager -- Eddy Reynoso -- to allow the Mexican to contest the cruiserweight title in May or June 2021.

"The WBC has approved unanimously Canelo to fight for the WBC cruiserweight championship of the world," said WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.

"This is a surprise to me but I'm sure he will continue to make history."

Earlier this month, Alvarez became the first ever undisputed super middleweight champion with a win via 11th round technical knockout over then-undefeated IBF titleholder Caleb Plant.

