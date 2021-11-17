(CNN) Ireland will impose a midnight curfew on bars, restaurants and nightclubs from Thursday, its prime minister Micheál Martin has announced, as the country tackles a fresh wave of Covid-19 cases.

Martin said the country's rise in infections is "a cause of deep concern" as he unveiled a swathe of new measures aimed at "reducing socialization across the board."

They include a return to guidance that people work from home and an expansion of where a vaccination pass is required -- people must now show them at theaters and cinemas.

Ireland has one of Europe's highest vaccination rates, with 89.1% of people over the age of 12 having been immunized, but its booster program has only been available to those over 60, healthcare workers and at-risk people. The government is making plans to offer third doses to those in the 50s and people with underlying health conditions, Martin said.

The prime minister called for a "collective effort" to keep Ireland's economy open, and pointed towards the "picture emerging across Europe," where cases are generally rising and causing governments to bring in fresh restrictions.

