It’s that time of year again, and while you’ve spent hours planning what to get your family and friends for the holidays, you’re still not sure what to get for that white elephant exchange you’re invited to. But that’s okay, because to help you out we’ve put together a list of useful and hilarious gifts alike that are sure to be the hottest commodity at your exchange.

What is a white elephant gift exchange?

The white elephant exchange is a time-honored tradition where you trade and swap presents that most of the time end up sitting in the back of your closet anyway. Everyone wants to bring funny gag gifts, but if you’ve been the person who ends up going home with a whoopee cushion, you’ll know that those funny gifts lose their appeal after the drive home.

To help you find the perfect gift that strikes that balance of funny and useful, we’ve rounded up 23 of our favorite presents under $50, $30 and $20. From holiday-scented candles to a mini waffle maker, here are our favorite gifts for your white elephant exchange.

Gifts under $50

Small Packages Holiday Self Care Package (starting at $35; smallpackages.co)

This care package from Small Packages comes with a delicious chocolate bar, a sheet mask and a small, 2-ounce candle so whoever gets this gift can have a spa day at home.

Yeti Rambler 26-Ounce Water Bottle ($39.99; yeti.com)

If you want to give out something really nice, try this insulated water bottle from Yeti. Winner of our top spot in the best water bottles of 2021, this sturdy bottle will soon become part of their daily essentials.

This gorgeous and simple light sculpture will add a pop of style to any room.

Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Mug ($24.95; hydroflask.com)

For the person always drinking coffee, they’ll love this insulated mug that keeps their drink hotter for longer.

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker ($39.99; amazon.com)

The exchange will be fighting over this breakfast sandwich maker, which helps make the morning a little less stressful.

The person who needs some help relaxing this holiday season will love this calming diffuser set, which smells like a blend of pomegranate, orange, pine and cinnamon.

Gifts under $30

Bob Ross Chia Pet ($20.99; amazon.com)

If you can’t help yourself and want to get a funny gift, at least get something the recipient can put on their desk as decoration like this hilarious Bob Ross Chia Pet.

W&P Designs The Old Fashioned Virtual Happy Hour Cocktail Kit ($24; wandpdesign.com)

This small cocktail kit features all the ingredients you need to make an Old Fashioned (minus the alcohol). If you’re not into whiskey, other options are available including a margarita, Moscow mule and more.

Uncommon Goods Nachosaurus Snack and Dip Set ($25; uncommongoods.com)

The perfect centerpiece for their next get-together, this Nachosaurus snack set is the best way to enjoy chips and salsa.

We love Homesick candles, and whoever gets this Holiday Stroll scent will soon see why. Crafted with notes of red currants, sugar plums, sandalwood and more, this candle will be burning all winter long.

How cute is this light that’s shaped like a cup of boba tea? Do we need to say anything else?

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker ($24.99; amazon.com)

This surprisingly useful and efficient egg cooker can make soft-, medium- and hard-boiled eggs in minutes, saving you time and water when you need a snack.

Aerolatte Professional Milk Foamer With Counter Stand ($25.10; amazon.com)

Any latté enthusiasts at your exchange will love this little milk foamer, which helps them quickly and easily add a little frothy luxury to their morning brew.

Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker (starting at $24.99; amazon.com)

Your friend with the sweet tooth will love this electric ice cream maker, which churns up the perfect amount for one person in just a few minutes.

Gifts under $20

SinkShroom Sink Drain Protector ($14.99, originally $15.99; amazon.com)

If we’re going all the way to the practical side, the recipient of this gift might not be super excited at first, but trust us, once they plop it into their sink they’ll be texting you how genius a present it really is.

Whoever gets this will now and forever have the party desk, since this tube guy will be dancing and waving all day long.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker ($17.99; amazon.com)

Another cute kitchen item, this waffle maker from Dash whips up tiny waffles in a jiffy. Plus, it comes in fun colors and even a heart-shaped version.

Esarora Ice Roller ($14.99; amazon.com)

The beauty lovers will be eyeing this beloved ice roller, which helps depuff your face and is a fantastic migraine (and hangover) reliever.

Slice Ceramic Blade Safety Cutter ($9.48; amazon.com)

Small but mighty, this little blade is an easy way to quickly open all those packages you’ve been getting. Plus, its ceramic blade is harder and more durable than steel.

Sof Sole Sneaker Balls ($6.99; amazon.com)

The benefit of a white elephant gift exchange is you’re not giving someone these sneaker balls directly. If you handed it to your friend they might take offense, but if they get it through a game they might actually find them useful.

Silicone Floppy Disk Coasters, 6-Pack ($13.39; amazon.com)

If someone that’s old enough to remember floppy disks opens up these coasters, they’re sure to let out a chuckle. They’re the perfect way to protect your table and your fond memories of the ‘90’s.

Guajolote Prints Funny Novelty Memo Pads, 4-Pack ($12.99; amazon.com)

Someone is bound to get a kick out of these memo pads, which are printed with all-too-real sentiments like “I have no idea what I’m doing.”

30 Watt Silicone Wine Glass Holder (starting at $9.99; amazon.com)

Wine lovers are definitely going to grab for this wine holder, which sticks to your bathroom wall so you can enjoy that bubble bath with a glass of pinot.