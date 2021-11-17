It’s the early-Black-Friday-sale time of year, and to help you get cozy for winter, Brooklinen is taking 20% off the full range of sheets, bedding and more on its website. On-sale items include linen sheets that are truly some of our favorites, as well as flannel and super-luxe bedding.

This sale lasts through November 30 — but don’t wait to snag your picks, since they might sell out. Shop our favorites below, or check all the options on the brand’s website.

Linen Core Sheet Set (starting at $159.20, originally starting at $199; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Linen Core Sheet Set

I bought a set of linen sheets at the beginning of the pandemic because I figured I was going to need all the help sleeping I could get — and while they’re not cheap, it’s the best grown-up money I’ve ever spent. Not only do linen sheets get softer and softer with time, but they do wonders for regulating body temperature at night: As a hot sleeper without AC, linen sheets like this wonderful Brooklinen set we loved actually allow me to sleep through summer nights, and keep me warm on chilly ones, too.

Super-Plush Towels (2 for $55.20, originally $74; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Super-Plush Towels

These towels really live up to their name, with a 820 GSM weave and a z-twist construction that’ll actually last you a while. This comes in a two-pack that works out to just over $25 each — and as soft as these are, that’s a deal worth snagging STAT.

Wideboy Clock ($39.20, originally $49; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Wideboy Clock

Leave your phone in the living room and rely on an old-fashioned alarm clock for less blue light and a harder snooze button to smash in the morning. This one has a silent ticker for easier falling asleep, too.

Flannel Core Sheet Set ($151.20, originally $189; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Flannel Core Sheet Set

For people who are not hot sleepers, however, there’s nothing like a set of cozy flannel sheets in the winter. We found that Brooklinen’s new launches lives up to the rest of the line, with soft Oeko-Tex-certified fabric that warms without weighing down and double-stitched seams for long-lasting quality.

Weighted Throw Blanket (starting at $135.20, originally from $169; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Weighted Throw Blanket

Weighted blankets make us feel all warm and cozy both inside and out, thanks to the therapeutic effect of the added heaviness. The 12-pound weight of this one is great for people who prefer a lighter touch (ideally they’re about 10% of your body weight).

Adelphi Jumpsuit ($54.40, originally $68; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Adelphi Jumpsuit

Yes, Brooklinen makes clothes! With a scoop neck and a loose fit, this jumpsuit looks just as great on Zoom as it feels IRL — and the wide-leg fit and jersey fabric keeps it all-day wearable.

Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle (from $192, originally from $240; brooklinen.com)

Brooklinen Luxe Hardcore Sheet Bundle

Sleepers who like their sheets silky smooth need to check out these buttery ones from Booklinen, which are both a customer favorite and an Underscored favorite. They’re 480 thread count with a slightly shiny finish for that hotel-room vibe each and every night.