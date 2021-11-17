Today, you’ll find a deal on Apple AirTags, a discounted sous vide cooker and vacuum sealer from Anova and savings on Cuisinart cast-iron cookware. All that and more below.

​​Drift off to sleep engulfed in softness with this exclusive deal from Brooklinen. The brand is currently holding its early Black Friday promotion and offering 20% off sitewide. You’ll find the buttery, silky-smooth sheets Brooklinen is so well known for in the sale, as well as bath accessories, loungewear and more.

Anova Sous Vide and Vacuum Sealer (starting at $49.99; amazon.com)

Create the best meats you’ve ever tasted now that products from Anova are on sale at Amazon. You’ll find the Anova Sous Vide Precision Cooker — which is Bluetooth-enabled, allowing you to cook meat at the perfect temperature from your smartphone — for 30% off today, while the vacuum sealer that allows you to lock in flavors for when you use your sous vide is 38% off. The sale ends today, so be sure to snag both before Thanksgiving.

There’s no better time than the present to update your cookware, especially if you’re hosting Thanksgiving. This cast-iron pan from Cuisinart comes with a lid, and you can get it in either the 12-inch fryer version or a 7-quart oval for stove-to-oven dishes. Whichever version you go for, it’s 30% off for today only, so be sure to scoop one up soon.

Tushy Classic Bidet Seat Attachment ($69.99; walmart.com)

The beloved bidet brand Tushy has landed at Walmart and is at its lowest price ever. Right now you can get the brand’s top-rated bidet for just $69.99. That means the Tushy Classic 3.0, a personal favorite of ours, has never been more affordable. Upgrade your bathroom situation now, and you will not regret it.

Whether you’re always losing your keys or simply want a way to track your valuables in real time, Apple AirTags are the best solution — and now they’re only $92.99 at Woot! for a four-pack. We tested Apple AirTags when they first came out in April, and we found Apple’s Find My network offered a wide coverage map, with incredible location accuracy. It also makes locating lost items extremely easy, but AirTags rarely go on sale, so snag them now for this incredible price.

More deals to shop

• Keep your coffee or tea at the perfect temp all day with a temperature-regulating Ember mug — no more wasting half-full, forgotten mugs after it slips your mind during a Zoom call. Scoop one up at Target right now and receive a $15 Target gift card with your purchase.

• Save up to 70% on popular books like Gail Honeyman’s “Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine,” Celeste Ng’s “Everything I Never Told You” and Amanda Gorman’s “The Hill We Climb” at Amazon.

• Kasa Smart Plug Mini With Energy Monitoring keeps an eye on your electricity usage and acts as a hub for voice assistants. Pick one up for just $3.49 when you make a voice order via Alexa now.

• While we might be more focused on getting ready for the holidays, make sure you’re ready for the cleanup too. Grab a handy Christmas tree storage bin from Amazon for just over $10 right now.

• If you’re gift shopping for sports fans, now’s a good time to get a few items off the list, thanks to 30% off NFL gear on Amazon.

• Take 25% off family-friendly hair care brands like Dove, Tresemmé and Suave over at Target.

• Reap the gift card rewards this shopping season: Get a $10 Best Buy gift card when you buy a $100 Macy’s gift card at Best Buy.

• Save up to 47% off on Lexar memory drives, including SSD cards and USB sticks, at Amazon.

• Save on home improvement, yard maintenance and DIY during Ace Hardware’s Black Friday sale, going on now. Deals include up to 30% off Craftsman tools, up to 40% off ladders and up to 30% off Christmas lights.

• Get comfy for the holiday gaming sesh with up to 40% off gaming furniture and more over at Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is having its Early Access Indigo Friday sale right now, taking 40% off men’s and women’s styles, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. The discount will be applied at checkout, so be sure to snag yourself a few pairs of jeans before the promotion is over.

Rocketbook Flip With Pilot Frixion Pen ($20.16, originally $32; amazon.com)

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultralow price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag a Flip Notebook (and pen!) for just $20.16.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.

Home Cook Duo ($210, originally $310; fromourplace.com)

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item, followed by the Perfect Pot, which is an excellent addition to Our Place’s easy but effective cookware. But because it’s so popular, that usually means it’s sold out. Right now, however, that’s not the case — not only are the Always Pan and Perfect Pot in stock in every color, but the duo is also on sale during the brand’s biggest (and only) sale of the season. There’s no code necessary to save $100 when you get the coveted pan and pot together. You can also snag the Always Pan by itself for $99. Just be sure to shop before your preferred colorway gets bought out again.

Looking to deck out your home with some modern boho decor before holiday hosting? Urban Outfitters has you covered with up to 25% off home goods now through Nov. 19. You’ll find deals on furniture, room accents, kitchen goods, holiday decorations and more, so head over before your favorite items sell out.

Gear up for cold weather exercise with up to 40% off Under Armour at Woot! for Prime members. You’ll find a wide selection of discounted items for men and women like base layers, leggings, sneakers, hats, boots, logo tees and more. There’s no better time to stock up on warm athletic wear — just be sure to grab what you want before it sells out.

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this winter and beyond, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer is currently having its Gear Up Get Out sale from now through Nov. 22, with tons of markdowns on outdoor essentials. A few highlights: Save up to 25% off REI Co-op brand jackets, shirts and base layers, up to 25% off smartwool clothing, up to 25% off camping gear from Solo Stove, Osprey and Deuter and up to 25% off jackets from Fjallraven, The North Face and KUHL. REI members will also get special deals up to 40% off, so be sure to head over to REI while supplies last.

Right now the coveted outdoor fire pit retailer is offering a buy-one-get-one deal so that you can snag a Solo Stove for you and your friend. The Solo Stove Lite, Titan and Campfire are all available in the promotion, and they’re small and light enough to take on your next camping trip. Prices start at $69.99, which is the lowest we’ve seen for a Solo Stove. You’ll also find other deals on individual Solo Stoves as well as bundles right now as a part of the brand’s early Back Friday sales.

The early Black Friday deals at Best Buy continue with a slew of new discounts just added today during the retailer’s Wish List Event. Now you can find sales on Apple products like the AirPods Max, discounts on Surface laptops, deals on Samsung products like TVs and soundbars and discounted appliances, to name just a few. If you’re looking to get your holiday shopping done early or you simply want to snag the best prices on electronics, head over to Best Buy now.

The holiday season is officially on the way, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia during the brand’s early Black Friday sale. You’ll get up to 40% off select gear, plus free shipping on all orders of $99 or more. So be sure to stock up on warm seasonal essentials while the sale lasts.

If your footwear collection isn’t quite winter-ready, head over to Toms now where you can snag 35% off sitewide and up to 65% off sales styles. Shop the brand’s famed slip-ons (including plaid styles that are perfect for the season) along with cozy slippers, cute boots and more.

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s latest sitewide sale. Use the code THANKFUL to take 20% off a range of blankets, pillows, duvets, sheets and more, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams this fall.

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off mattresses like the Wave Hybrid, the Nova Hybrid and the Original. All other products are 10% off, including pillows, sheets, bed frames and more. If you opt for bundles, you’ll save even more, with savings up to 20% off.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS ($389.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

Just in time for the holidays, we’re seeing the first discount on the new Apple Watch Series 7. Right now on Amazon, you can get $10 off the MSRP. In our testing, we found the new, larger OLED display to definitely be an upgrade, especially when it came to older Apple Watch models. Snag it now for yourself or for someone on your list during this rare sale.

Macy’s is the latest to join the list of retailers with early Black Friday deals, and starting today it’s marking down more than 23,000 items, like clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more. You’ll find deals like 70% off fine jewelry, 70% off winter bedding and women’s coats starting at $24.99 — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Browse now to get your holiday shopping done early.

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is starting Black Friday early so you can pick up presents and supplies for your four-legged family members ahead of the holiday rush. The promo features up to 40% off on your first Autoship order; buy three, get one free on toys, treats and more; and up to 30% off on other great Cyber Deals for all pets. Chewy will also be having periodic flash deals from now until Nov. 23, so be sure to check back regularly for all the sales.

Black Friday has come early at Target. The mega-retailer is now offering a ton of sales in a variety of product categories that will have you done with holiday shopping before you even get your turkey. Each week, there will be a new round of deals at Black Friday prices, with items getting swapped out for fresh bargains each Sunday until Black Friday itself. There will also be daily deals on things like SodaStreams and Roku TVs, so check in throughout the month for these rotating one-hit wonders. Plus, if prices dip lower at any point until Dec. 24, Target will offer a price match guarantee, so you’re sure to get the best deal.

Lowe’s is kicking off Black Friday early with its Seasons of Savings event, happening now. You’ll find over 23,000 items on offer, with deals on appliances, tools, smart home electronics, holiday decorations and more. We’re seeing big names like DeWalt, LG and Maytag included in the sale, to name just a few, so head over to the Lowe’s site to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

For more great deals, check out CNN Coupons.