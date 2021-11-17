Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

You’ve probably started your holiday shopping (if you haven’t, you might want to), but as you mark more and more people off your list, your wallet might be feeling a little light. So if you’re in need of some gifts that won’t break the bank, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite presents for under $25.

From ice cream makers and board games to hot sauce and cold brew makers, here are 21 cheap gifts that are sure to put a smile on anyone’s face.

Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker ($19.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Dash My Pint Electric Ice Cream Maker

Let your giftee indulge in their sweet tooth with this cute mini ice cream maker. Churning up one pint at a time, it’s the perfect way to add some extra sweetness to their next movie night.

Sondiko Butane Torch ($20.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sondiko Butane Torch

For the one who’s obsessed with grilling or crème brûlée, this handheld butane torch is an easy way to up their cooking game.

Esarora Ice Roller ($14.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Esarora Ice Roller

This simple-to-use, convenient ice roller is a lifesaver if you want to depuff your face or need help dealing with migraines. Just keep the roller in the freezer for a skin-soothing experience any time.

A Game of Cat & Mouth ($17.99, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon A Game of Cat & Mouth

This hectic game from the makers of Exploding Kittens is a pinball-esque competition that will have you catapulting balls at each other for hours.

Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Mug ($24.95; rei.com)

REI Hydro Flask 12-Ounce Mug

This simple yet useful gift will find a permanent spot on your giftee’s desk. Featuring Hydro Flask’s dual-wall insulation, it can keep coffee hot all morning long.

Compendium Life Notes ($16.95; amazon.com)

Amazon Compendium Life Notes

The perfect gift for any grandparent, this box contains 20 themed notes covering all sorts of heartfelt topics such as family, friends, falling in love and more.

Sheet Mask by Glam Up, 12-Pack ($10.99, originally $16.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Sheet Mask by Glam Up, 12-Pack

These hydrating masks are the perfect addition to your next at-home spa day. Featuring natural ingredients like tea tree, shea butter, aloe and more, it’s about time to pamper yourself.

Swedish Dishcloths ($18.95, originally $24.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Swedish Dishcloths

These reusable, biodegradable dishcloths are the perfect paper towel replacement and help you cut down on waste. We tried them ourselves and think they’re the perfect eco-friendly stocking stuffer this holiday season.

Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag ($9.74, originally $11.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Stasher Platinum Silicone Food Grade Reusable Storage Bag

If someone in your life is trying to reduce their single-use plastic waste, these Stasher bags are the perfect gift. Made from high-quality silicone, they’ll never need another Ziploc bag, since these can be frozen, microwaved, tossed in the oven and even cleaned in the dishwasher. We’ve used them ourselves and won’t ever go back to plastic bags.

Mavogel Sleep Mask ($9.98; amazon.com)

Amazon Mavogel Sleep Mask

The gift of a good night’s sleep is priceless and, luckily, our favorite sleep mask is only $10 so getting that deep, restorative sleep you’ve been longing for is more attainable than you think.

Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Maker ($23.52; amazon.com)

Amazon Hario Mizudashi Cold Brew Maker

There’s nothing like having a pitcher of cold brew in the fridge, and after weeks of testing, the Hario Mizudashi is our favorite. Not only does it make a smooth, flavorful brew, it’s also gorgeous and easy to use.

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin ($9.49, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin

This polyester satin pillowcase can help reduce irritation to your hair and skin thanks to its super smooth surface.

Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce ($17.98; amazon.com and truff.com)

Truff Truff Gourmet Hot Sauce

Add some gourmet spice to their life with this delicious, truffle-infused hot sauce. One of our favorite brands, Truff also offers pasta sauce, mayonnaise and more.

Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Colster Can Insulator (starting at $24.99; yeti.com)

Yeti Yeti Rambler 12-Ounce Colster Can Insulator

The beer-lover in your life will never have to drink a warm beer again with this can insulator that slips right over standard 12-ounce beer or soda cans.

Astrology Wine Glass ($16; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Astrology Wine Glass

These gorgeous wine glasses feature all 12 astrology signs so you can find one to match everyone on your list.

Vintage Baseball Park Map Glass ($24; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Vintage Baseball Park Map Glass

Baseball fans will love this customized glass, which features the map of famous baseball parks like Fenway, Dodger Stadium, Yankee Stadium and more.

Storm Cloud ($25; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Storm Cloud

This cute desk decoration features a special liquid inside that crystalizes and reacts to different air pressures so you can get help predicting the weather.

Eight Nights of Hanukkah Scratch Off Playlist ($25; uncommongoods.com)

Uncommon Goods Eight Nights of Hanukkah Scratch Off Playlist

This scratch-off Hanukkah playlist is the perfect way to bond with your family, all while discovering some new holiday jams.

Puffin Beverage Jacket ($12.95; rei.com)

REI Puffin Beverage Jacket

As winter rolls in and you start bundling up, grab a coat for your beer too. This cute and funny beverage jacket comes in three different colors so your drink can stay cozy and stylish.

Wide Wale Corduroy Bucket Hat ($25; urbanoutfitters.com)

Urban Outfitters Wide Wale Corduroy Bucket Hat

For the fashionista in your life, this corduroy bucket hat will be the perfect accessory to all their outfits this winter.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter ($17.47, originally $29.95; amazon.com)

Amazon LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Ensure your adventurer can always have a clean drink of water wherever they go with this personal filter.