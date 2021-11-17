To truly conjure up all the festive holiday feels, we’ve got to deck our collective halls. And while the tree and all the trimmings are important facets in this process, there’s one key element that literally everyone needs to invest in. Say it with us, folks: Lights!

Whether you’re illuminating your Christmas tree, brightening a mantle garland or are swathing your home’s entire exterior in thousands of twinkling (or multicolored) lights, we’ve found the best, highest-rated options that will get the job done — hopefully with as little cursing and stomping as possible.

White Christmas lights

Amazon Prextex White Christmas Lights

If you’re dreaming of a white Christmas, these lights will help you get there. With more than 8,000 positive reviews, these lights stretch for 18 feet, include 100 bulbs, can attach to five additional strands and, because they’re waterproof, are safe for outdoor use as well. Prefer a green wire? Fear not, the brand makes them in that hue too.

The Home Depot Home Accents Holiday Warm White Mini LED Lights

Similar, but different! This nearly-30-foot strand of 100 white mini bulb lights from Home Depot’s private label brand Home Accents Holiday has one major difference — they’re LED, which means they’ve got a whopping 25,000 hours of use. Now that’s an investment that pays off.

Lights.com Lights.com Cosmic Cluster Lights

Add a lovely warm glow to any space with this strand of LED lights that features faceted, globe-shaped bulbs. Each strand offers ten different illumination settings — from twinkling to a slow glow — and features an optional eight-hour timer.

Amazon Yihong Christmas Fairy Lights, Set of 2

Twinkling fairy lights are a great way to add warmth and ambiance to any space in your house. Simply drape them around your dining table’s centerpiece, intertwine them amidst décor on a bookshelf or weave them around a wreath on your front door and you’ll be good to go. Waterproof, battery-operated and controlled via remote, the lights not only have adjustable brightness, but also eight modes that can constantly be switched up.

LED and solar Christmas lights

Amazon Huacenmy Solar Strawberry String Lights

We don’t know about you, but we’re totally smitten with the vintage vibe of these strawberry-shaped, multicolored outdoor lights. The best part, however, is that they’re solar-powered, requiring zero plugs or batteries! The string can be turned on and off via the solar panel, and can toggle between eight different light modes.

Maggift LED Curtain String Lights ($23.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Maggift LED Curtain String Lights

Create an illuminated backdrop this holiday season with these color-changing curtain lights that cover nearly 10 by 10 feet. Choose from warm white or multicolor and eight mode settings. The curtain lights can be hung on walls, in doorways, and are safe for both indoor and outdoor use. Did we mention they come with a remote? Done and done.

Amazon Aluan Meteor Shower Rain Lights

Move over icicle lights — meteor shower lights are having a moment! Each strand includes 10 12-inch waterproof tubes, giving the feel of a meteor shower or falling snow. Hang them along your roofline or among the branches of an outdoor tree for a cheerful display.

Lights.com White 7-Inch Flameless Resin Taper Candles with Removable Gold Bases, Set of 8 ($48; lights.com)

Lights.com Lights.com White 7-Inch Flameless Resin Taper

We love the ultra-traditional look of taper candles in windows during the holiday season, and this set of eight from Lights.com is genius (not to mention safe!). Available with a gold or silver base, the LED candles are battery-operated and remote-controlled, with a four- or eight-hour daily repeat timer. The flameless candles give off a soft warm light and have suction-cupped bases, ensuring they’ll stay put all winter long.

Icicle Christmas lights

The Home Depot Home Accents Holiday Clear Incandescent Mini Icicle Lights

Create a wintry setting with this indoor/outdoor stand of 300 mini lights in icicle-esque strands, each of which give off a warm white glow. Perfect for cascading along your roof or framing your stoop railings, the white-wire lights have nearly 1,000 positive Home Depot reviews and can also be attached to two additional strands.

The Home Depot Home Accents Holiday Cool White Dome LED Icicle Lights With 3D Snowflakes

Add a fun, festive detail to your holiday décor with these icicle lights that include five 3D snowflakes that dangle in the breeze. Giving off a cool white glow, the indoor/outdoor lights are 9.5 feet long, feature mini dome-shaped bulbs and can be connected to 44 additional stands. More to know: With more than 260 positive Home Depot reviews, the long-lasting LEDS have garnered a 4.5-star rating.

Amazon Kringle Traditions Clear Icicle Lights

We’ve never met an icicle light that we didn’t like, and that includes this Amazon favorite from Kringle Traditions. With more than 1,300 positive reviews, the 8.5-foot incandescent strand includes 27 icicle drops (ranging from 9 to 18 inches in length) and is sure to create Christmas magic wherever it lands.

Colored Christmas lights

The Home Depot Home Accents Holiday Mini Multi-Color String Lights

The old-timey nature of a multicolor strand of light never wanes, and this set from Home Depot is a no-brainer. Priced under $10, the indoor/outdoor nearly-70-foot strand of incandescent mini lights can be attached to two additional strands, making them a great option for lighting your Christmas tree or illuminating rows of bushes outside. And with more than 1,700 positive reviews, the lights have a solid 4.4-star rating.

Amazon Wintergreen Multicolor Rope Light Kit

Looking for sleek and easy lighting this year? Your answer is this multicolor light rope that can be installed in minutes and is perfect for everything from wrapping tree trunks to lining staircases. The easy-to-use kit includes an indoor/outdoor 18-foot incandescent rope light, power cord and hanging clips. You can connect up to 18 kits at once.

The Home Depot Home Accents Holiday Multi-Color LED C9 Light Set on Spool, Set of 2

Add a major pop of color to your holiday curb appeal this year with this set of two multi-color strands, each of which feature big ol’ C9 bulbs. Featuring more than 500 positive Home Depot reviews, the lights can be connected to as many as 44 additional strands — meaning you could probably cover the entire surface of your roof if you really wanted to.

Christmas light projectors

LightShow Christmas Projection Whirl-a-Motion ($29.98; homedepot.com)

The Home Depot LightShow Christmas Projection Whirl-a-Motion

Ready to skip the light strands this year? No biggie, this light projector has got you covered with six seasonal slide projections bearing messages like “Let it Snow” and “North Pole” that can swirl or stand statically. Featuring bright LED lights, the projector is perfect for illuminating your home’s façade with Christmas cheer.

XVDZS Christmas Laser Lights Projector ($39.99; amazon.com)

Amazon XVDZS Christmas Laser Lights Projector

What’s red and green all over? Your house once you install this projector! Featuring five patterns including snowflakes, jingling bells, Christmas trees, Santa Claus and a pretty starry design, the waterproof projector is remote-controlled, has a two- to eight-hour timer setting and is easy to install thanks to the 16-foot power cord.

Brightown Store Christmas Snowflake Projector ($35.99; amazon.com)

Amazon Brightown Store Christmas Snowflake Projector

Add a hefty dose of wintry excitement to your space with this projector that shines crystal clear snowflake and snowball patterns wherever it’s pointed. With five modes — including three speeds and a static option — the waterproof projector is sure to complement your existing outdoor decorations.

Christmas net lights

The Home Depot Home Accents Holiday Clear Incandescent Mini Net Lights

If you know, you know: Net lights are where it’s at! Making set-ups a cinch, simply drape the nets over bushes, hedges or trees and voila, your holiday setup is complete in minutes. These lights have nearly 700 positive Home Depot reviews, and it can be paired with two additional strands. Prefer your nets in multicolor? Fear not, Home Depot has them.

The Home Depot Home Accents Holiday Warm White LED Net Lights

Yes, we know, these look nearly identical to the set above — the key difference is that this net features mini LED lights that are much longer-lasting (hence the higher price tag). Another differentiator? This set can be attached to nine additional sets of lights. Want to see more LED net light options? Check out Home Depot’s hefty selection here.

Amazon Joomer Christmas Net Lights

Decorating your hedges is about to be a snap with this mesh panel netting filled with multicolor lights. Connect up to three sets for more coverage, set a timer for six hours on and 18 off and choose from eight modes to get a light show effect.