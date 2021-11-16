Flooding in Washington state displaces hundreds and closes section of I-5

(CNN) Washington Gov. Jay Inslee declared a state of emergency Monday following days of severe wind and rain that has led to extensive flooding in parts of the state, shuttering a stretch of Interstate 5, knocking out power and displacing hundreds.

Emergency officials in Whatcom County, which sits along the Canadian border, were conducting search and rescue missions Monday night as more than 500 people were displaced from their homes due to flooding in the north and northeast areas of the county, a news release from the Whatcom County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said.

"WCSO's rescue vehicle was able to reach many residents, and boats were used in places where the water was too deep. These efforts will continue throughout the night," the release said. Hundreds of residents were moved to three "quickly established" shelters in the county, officials said.

The soggy conditions triggered mudslides in the region, prompting the closure of both directions of I-5 in Bellingham, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation . The highway is a major thoroughfare that stretches along the West Coast from Mexico to Canada.

Both directions of I-5 in Bellingham will remain closed overnight due to slides and flooding. Please do not go around the closures. Crews will be on site staffing and we want them and everyone else to be safe. https://t.co/hMU4joWBac — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) November 16, 2021

In Skagit County, residents of Mount Vernon were advised Monday to evacuate ahead of an expected record flooding event on the Skagit River on Tuesday.