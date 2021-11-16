A 'potentially significant' storm could hit the East Coast with rain and snow during the busy Thanksgiving travel week

(CNN) Thanksgiving is just over a week away, but holiday travel will start as early as Friday for some.

A significant storm has the potential to disrupt travel plans from the Midwest to the Northeast during one of the busiest times of the year to travel. We are talking about disruptions at major airline hubs like Chicago and New York at the beginning of next week.

"The upper trough and a possible embedded low may support potentially significant low pressure that would affect portions of the East, and requires monitoring given the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel week," the Weather Prediction Center (WPC) said Tuesday morning

The storm system could begin to develop Sunday in the Midwest, strengthening daily. By the time it gets near the East Coast on Tuesday, a secondary system could develop along the coast, exacerbating the disrupting weather conditions in places like New York.

"It is too early to resolve detailed effects from low pressure that may be near the East Coast by next Tuesday, but significant rain/snow and strong winds could be possible," the WPC says.

Read More