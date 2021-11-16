Searchers recover body from British Columbia mudslide

(CNN) The body of a woman has been recovered from a mudslide that occurred Monday morning near Lillooet, British Columbia, according to a statement released Tuesday by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The woman was from the Lower Mainland, but authorities gave no other details.

Family members of the deceased were notified, according to the release and the BC Coroners Service has been notified and is conducting its own investigation.

Search efforts continue, the release said.

"The total number of people and vehicles unaccounted for has not been confirmed, however, investigators have received two missing people reports and believe there may have been other occupied vehicles that were lost in the slide," Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the Mounted Police's British Columbia Division said in the statement. "We are asking anyone who was a witness to the event, or believes their loved one is missing and has not yet been able to make contact with them to contact the Pemberton or Lillooet RCMP Detachments."

Read More