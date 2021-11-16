Vanessa Bryant must provide therapy records in lawsuit over fatal crash photos, judge rules

(CNN) Vanessa Bryant must turn over mental health records in her lawsuit regarding leaked photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband, basketball legend Kobe Bryant, and others, a judge has ruled.

Bryant's lawsuit against Los Angeles County claims photos of the January 2020 crash site were shared by county fire and sheriff's department employees in settings not relevant to the investigation, including in a bar.

Bryant "has suffered (and continues to suffer) severe emotional distress" because of the leaks, the lawsuit alleges.

Magistrate Judge Charles F. Eick ruled Bryant and her therapist must produce documents as far back as 2017 to the lawyers for the county by November 29.

"We are gratified that the Court has granted our motion for access to her medical records, as it is a standard request in lawsuits where a plaintiff demands millions of dollars for claims of emotional distress," Skip Miller, partner of the Miller Barondess law firm and outside counsel for L.A. County, said in a statement to CNN.

