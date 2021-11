Mississippi man posted online about planning 'mass murder' at church, authorities say

(CNN) A Mississippi man has been arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat after he posted on social media about planning "a mass murder" at his church, authorities said.

The Lee County Sheriff's Department said it received a tip from the FBI that prompted an investigation into Ryan Evans, 20, and his activity on social media.

"Upon further investigation it was determined an individual made a comment on a social media platform that he was planning "a mass murder" at his church the next Sunday.

The post was not specific as to which church, just that it was his church, the sheriff's department said Monday.

Evans was taken into custody without incident on November 12. He has been charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony, and is being held in Lee County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond, jail records show. It was unclear Tuesday if Evans had obtained legal representation.

