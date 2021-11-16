Mayor of Maryland city charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn

(CNN) The mayor of Cambridge, Maryland, was arrested and charged with 50 counts of distributing revenge porn, according to a news release from the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor.

Court records state Andrew Bradshaw, who took office this past January, was arrested on Monday and had his first court appearance on the charges.

The complaint, provided by the state prosecutor's office, alleges that a victim contacted law enforcement in May and said she saw nude photographs of herself on Reddit, which she said were posted without her consent.

She said, according to the complaint, that she sent the photos to Bradshaw when they were in an "intimate relationship" and that they were no longer in the relationship.

Read More