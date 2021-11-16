Evacuation orders issued in Colorado as wildfire burns near Rocky Mountain National Park

(CNN) A wildfire that sparked in Colorado on Tuesday quickly grew in size, prompting evacuations in the town of Estes Park, near Rocky Mountain National Park.

Parts of US 36 in the region were closed due to fire activity, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation

Winds near the Kruger Rock Fire are currently gusting to about 25 to 30 miles per hour out of the west and are expected to strengthen, with gusts up to 50 mph possible. This wind direction will push the fire away from Estes Park, toward the southeast, where mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been issued.

The area will remain windy with gusts to 40 mph through mid-evening when a cold front is expected to bring a wind shift to the northeast and wind speeds will drop to 10 to 20 mph.