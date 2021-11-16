A signal from an iPad saved a dad and daughter who went missing after their small plane crashed in Pennsylvania

(CNN) A man and his daughter were missing for hours after their single-engine plane crashed in Pennsylvania, but investigators say they were able to locate them thanks to a signal from his daughter's iPad.

On Sunday, a plane leaving from Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport in Pittston Township, Pennsylvania, went missing on radar shortly after its departure, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The pilot, a 58-year-old man, and a 13-year-old girl were the only passengers in the two-seat, single-engine Cessna 150, police said.

A five-hour general search ensued, a joint effort with the United States Air Force Rescue Coordination Center, according to police. The plane and its passengers were found in a heavily wooded area about 7 miles southeast of Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

"From what I hear and see, you don't really hear of survivors, especially in the area that they crashed, it's very heavily wooded," Chief James Serafin with the Bear Creek Volunteer Hose Company told CNN. "They had to go through trees and everything else. It definitely was a miracle."

