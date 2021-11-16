A 12-year-old Boy Scout used his skills to rescue a lost couple and their injured dog on a trail in Hawaii

(CNN) A 12-year-old Boy Scout in Hawaii takes the organization's motto "be prepared" very seriously and used his knowledge to help rescue a couple and their injured dog on a trail.

David King was on the way back from a 15-mile hike near his home in Kailua with his mom, Christine, trying to earn his Hiking merit badge when they came across a couple, lost on the trail and trying to aid their dog Smokey, in August.

"We encountered them with about two to three miles left in the hike," David told CNN. "It wasn't obvious (that something was wrong), but then the dog was on the ground, and we asked if they needed anything and they said yes."

The couple had run out of water and their phones were dead, plus Smokey's paws had been cut up from the trail and he couldn't walk, David said. The couple tried to carry him out but the blue nose pit bull weighed almost 100 pounds.

Christine said the couple was in danger of being stuck on the trail in the dark, so they shared their water and brainstormed a way to get everyone out.

