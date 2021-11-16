A Texas student, who wrote 'I set a synagogue on fire' in a journal, is charged with arson, officials say

(CNN) A Texas State University student who the FBI said wrote "I set a synagogue on fire" has been federally charged with arson, according to a Tuesday news release from the US Department of Justice.

The charges stem from a fire that was intentionally set at the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Austin, Texas, on October 31, the release said.

Surveillance video from the night of the fire shows Franklin Barrett Sechriest, 18, with a face covering the night of the fire, according to a criminal complaint.

Sechriest was arrested Friday. If convicted, he could face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, the release said.

An attorney for Sechriest did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

