49ers crush new-look Rams in 'humbling' second straight defeat for Super Bowl hopefuls

(CNN) Having not won a home game in over a year, it seems like the San Francisco 49ers only enjoy hosting one team these days.

Bolstered by the acquisitions of Odell Beckham Jr. and Von Miller , the Los Angeles Rams ran out in Santa Clara on Monday Night Football looking to snap both their 49ers losing streak and bounce back from last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans -- they left flattened by a bruising 31-10 defeat that merely spawned further unwanted records.

The previously faltering 49ers (4-5) had lost four of their last five games yet dominated throughout to record their fifth straight victory over the Rams and their first win at the Levi's Stadium since a 24-16 triumph over LA in October 2020.

After recovering from defeat to the Arizona Cardinals to roar to four consecutive wins through October, a second consecutive loss this month will come as a bitter blow to the Rams (7-3) -- a disappointment compounded by Beckham Jr. and Miller's muted debuts.

This month's arrivals of three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Beckham Jr. and three-time first-team All-Pro outside linebacker Miller -- acquired from the Denver Broncos -- had been tipped to boost the Rams' Super Bowl ambitions, but both struggled to impose themselves in their first outing.

Read More