How to use food to boost your immune system

(CNN)Want to fight off infectious diseases this winter? Consider boosting your immune system with nutritious food.
"What we eat is very important in terms of how our immune system responds to pathogens and how well it can defend itself against a pathogen," said Dr. Simin Meydani, senior scientist and leader of the nutritional immunology team at Tufts University's Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging.
Micronutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin B complex, zinc and selenium can help "pump up" the body's defenses against colds, flu and even Covid-19, Meydani said, but you won't boost immunity by "eating a large amount of one single nutrient or food component."
Forget focusing on "superfoods." A large variety of foods are needed to provide the micronutrients the body needs to mount a robust cellular immune response, said Stanford School of Medicine nutrition scientist Christopher Gardner.
"There isn't any one food or nutrient to rely on here, but rather it is the interplay of 'harmonious interactions' between the various micronutrients," Gardner said.
Plan your daily menus around a large variety of fresh and colorful red, yellow, orange, blue and green fruits and vegetables, along with some high-quality whole grains, a bit of lean protein and a splash of healthy oils.
Plants and grains are also the basis of the top-rated Mediterranean diet and DASH diet, which stands for "dietary approaches to stop hypertension," or high blood pressure. Both the Mediterranean and DASH diets avoid processed foods and focus on fruits, vegetables, beans, lentils, whole grains, nuts and seeds.
The Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk for high cholesterol, dementia,