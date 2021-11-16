How to use food to boost your immune system

By Sandee LaMotte, CNN

A plant-based diet underpins the health of those who live longest according to experts. Beans, legumes and pulses (such as lentils and chickpeas), compared with any other food, are the most important dietary predictor of longevity. They probably offer the best bang for your nutritional buck than any other food out there.
Wild greens like purslane, dandelion and arugula are a great source of minerals as well as carotenoids— the colorful pigments our body converts to vitamin A.
Mushrooms, particularly shiitake, contain more than 100 compounds with immune-protecting properties.&lt;br /&gt;
Ginger&#39;s golden cousin is a powerful anticancer, antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent.
Imo is a supercharged purple sweet potato that doesn&#39;t cause blood sugar to spike as much as a regular white potato.
Residents of Nicoya, Costa Rica -- a population more likely to reach a healthy 90 years old than anyone else on the planet -- use small sweet peppers in most of their dishes, and other peppers are also a staple food in longevity-prone Sardinia and Ikaria in Greece. Peppers are rich in vitamins, especially vitamin C.
Squash, available in several varieties, belongs to the botanical family Cucurbitaceae, known for providing high levels of useful carotenoids.
Nuts, as well as nut butters, are prominent in the diet of the Seventh-day Adventists, a religious group with a longer than average lifespan when compared to other Americans. One study found that those who ate a handful of nuts at least five times a week lived two to three years longer than those who didn&#39;t eat any nuts.
Ikarians in Greece drink tea brewed from local rosemary, wild sage and dandelion — all of which are herbs known to have anti-inflammatory properties.
Lime-treated ground corn, or nixtamal, is used to make tortillas eaten at breakfast, lunch and dinner. It increases the body&#39;s ability to absorb calcium, iron and minerals.
(CNN)Want to fight off infectious diseases this winter? Consider boosting your immune system with nutritious food.

Mediterranean diet named best diet for 2021
"What we eat is very important in terms of how our immune system responds to pathogens and how well it can defend itself against a pathogen," said Dr. Simin Meydani, senior scientist and leader of the nutritional immunology team at Tufts University's Jean Mayer USDA Human Nutrition Research Center on Aging.
    Micronutrients such as vitamin C, vitamin D, vitamin B complex, zinc and selenium can help "pump up" the body's defenses against colds, flu and even Covid-19, Meydani said, but you won't boost immunity by "eating a large amount of one single nutrient or food component."
      Forget focusing on "superfoods." A large variety of foods are needed to provide the micronutrients the body needs to mount a robust cellular immune response, said Stanford School of Medicine nutrition scientist Christopher Gardner.
        "There isn't any one food or nutrient to rely on here, but rather it is the interplay of 'harmonious interactions' between the various micronutrients," Gardner said.
        Plan your daily menus around a large variety of fresh and colorful red, yellow, orange, blue and green fruits and vegetables, along with some high-quality whole grains, a bit of lean protein and a splash of healthy oils.
          Plants and grains are also the basis of the top-rated Mediterranean diet and DASH diet, which stands for "dietary approaches to stop hypertension," or high blood pressure. Both the Mediterranean and DASH diets avoid processed foods and focus on fruits, vegetables, beans, lentils, whole grains, nuts and seeds.
          The Mediterranean diet can reduce the risk for high cholesterol, dementia,