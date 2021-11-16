Benjamin Mendy: Manchester City defender facing two additional rape charges

(CNN) Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two additional counts of rape by the Cheshire Constabulary, the Crown Prosecution Service announced on Tuesday.

Mendy was previously charged with four counts of rape and one count of sexual assault in August.

The 27-year-old Manchester City player has been summoned to appear in Stockport Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, November 17.

Mendy now faces six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.

The Crown Prosecution Service says the alleged events took place between October 2020 and August 2021 and relate to four complainants over the age of 16.

Read More