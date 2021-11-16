Monaco's Princess Charlene to avoid public duties, as palace cites ill health

Monaco's Princess Charlene will rest for several weeks and avoid public duties, including the principality's national day celebrations, while she recovers from ill health, the Monaco royal palace said on Tuesday.

The palace said Charlene, a former Olympian, would convalesce in a secret location and that she would only resume her public duties once her health allowed it.

"A period of calm and rest is necessary to ensure the very best recovery for Princess Charlene's health," the palace said.

"Having battled with poor health over the past few months, the Princess is currently convalescing and will continue to do so for the coming weeks," it added.

Charlene, who married Monaco's ruler Prince Albert in 2011 in a lavish ceremony, returned to Monaco earlier this month after spending much of the year in her homeland South Africa.

