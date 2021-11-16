Today, you’ll find a deal on our pick for best earbuds, a discounted under-desk elliptical and savings on a Rocketbook. All that and more below.

Refurbished Apple AirPods Pro ($149.99, originally $199.99; woot.com)

Apple Apple AirPods Pro

Our — and really, everyone’s — favorite true wireless earbuds are back to a great price at Walmart. Right now you can score your very own pair of refurbished AirPods Pro — complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love — for just $149. Rest assured, the buds have been sanitized and tested to be in full working condition. Just be sure to shop before they sell out.

Instant Pot Instant Pot

If you somehow have yet to jump on an Instant Pot bandwagon, today’s your best chance to remedy that; the Instant Pot Duo Nova is on sale for one day at Amazon. You can snag a 6-quart model for just under $65 and start enjoying the convenience of this 7-in-1 multicooker. It functions as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, saute pan, yogurt maker and warmer — suffice it to say, it’s well positioned to become your new kitchen MVP.

Levi's Levi's

Sick of sweats? Right now you can save on some real pants from Levi’s, the original denim purveyor. The iconic brand is having its Early Access Indigo Friday sale right now, taking 40% off men’s and women’s styles, plus free standard shipping, so there’s never been a better time to stock up on jeans and other apparel. The discount will be applied at checkout, so be sure to snag yourself a few pairs of jeans before the promotion is over.

Cubii JR1 Under-Desk Elliptical ($199, originally $249; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon

If you’re a big multitasker looking to get your workout in while you work, the Cubii JR1 Under-Desk Elliptical is for you. It’s easy to use, with eight adjustable resistance levels and a built-in LCD display that helps you track calories burned, distance traveled and more. The best part? It’s currently on sale on Amazon for up to $80 off depending on the model you choose, but hurry, because this sale won’t last long.

Rocketbook Flip with Pilot Frixion Pen ($20.16, originally $32; amazon.com)

Amazon Amazon

Thanks to this Amazon deal, you can get the last notebook you’ll ever need at an ultra-low price. Rocketbook is the pinnacle of reusable notebooks, and you can snag a Flip Notebook (and pen!) for just $20.16.

With Rocketbook, you can ensure your ideas live on forever in the cloud. Save your handwritten notes to Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, OneNote, Slack, iCloud, email and more using the free Rocketbook app. Plus, AI technology allows you to use Rocketbook’s smart titles, smart search and email transcription to organize your notes more easily. As you write, be sure to allow 15 seconds for the ink from any pen, marker or highlighter to bond to Rocketbook’s pages. Then, when all the pages are filled, simply wipe clean with a damp cloth, and start from scratch.

More deals to shop

• Get some gifts off the shopping list with up to 40% off Star Wars toys on Amazon — and there’s a few Halloween costumes in there so you can get ahead for next year, too.

• Stock up for full houses this holiday season with up to 40% Clorox-brand essentials on Amazon, including compostable wipes, hardcore Glad trashbags and even some Burt’s Bees moisturizers.

• All that glitters is Swarovski, and you can take up to 30% off the sparkly necklaces, earrings and more at Amazon.

• Cordless power tool combo kits from Milwaukee, Ryobi and Rigid are all up to 25% off at The Home Depot today and today only.

• Round out your fall and winter boots with 20% off all Nisolo boots, including some great Chelsea-style ankle boots and hiking-style boots — just enter the code BOOTS20 at checkout to save.

• JBL’s Black Friday sale has arrived early, and you can save big (we’re talking up to 57%) on earbuds, speakers and more via the JBL website.

• Treat zips on the spot (literally), even when you’re at a party. Starface’s star-shaped acne-treating stickers are actually quite fun to wear and are currently 20% off at Starface’s site.

• Get the dirt out of every single corner with this refurbished Shark Navigator Vacuum, ​currently on sale on Woot! for $99.99.

• Take $25 off every $100 you spend on home, clothing, beauty and more during Bloomingdale’s Big Happy Bag Sale, going on now.

• Stay cozy in draftier rooms this winter with space heaters that are up to 15% off at Amazon.

Deals you may have missed

Home Cook Duo ($210, originally $310; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Our Place

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item, followed by the Perfect Pot, which is an excellent addition to Our Place’s easy but effective cookware. But because it’s so popular, that usually means it’s sold out. Right now, however, that’s not the case — not only are the Always Pan and Perfect Pot in stock in every color, but the duo is also on sale during the brand’s biggest (and only) sale of the season. There’s no code necessary to save $100 when you get the coveted pan and pot together. You can also snag the Always Pan by itself for $99. Just be sure to shop before your preferred colorway gets bought out again.

Ulta Ulta

Snag your favorite premium and drugstore beauty products for up to half off now through tomorrow during Ulta’s holiday sale. You’ll get deals like 20% off MAC products and 40% off Benefit Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown, BareMinerals, Smashbox, ColourPop and more. You’ll also get tons of free gifts with your purchase like a free 23-piece beauty bag with any online purchase worth $70 or more. Shop now, because these deals are almost over.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters

Looking to deck out your home with some modern boho decor before holiday hosting? Urban Outfitters has you covered with up to 25% off home goods now through Nov. 19. You’ll find deals on furniture, room accents, kitchen goods, holiday decorations and more, so head over before your favorite items sell out.

Under Amour Under Amour

Gear up for cold weather exercise with up to 40% off Under Armour at Woot! for Prime members. You’ll find a wide selection of discounted items for men and women like base layers, leggings, sneakers, hats, boots, logo tees and more. There’s no better time to stock up on warm athletic wear — just be sure to grab what you want before it sells out.

Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum ($299.99, originally $349.99; homedepot.com)

Dyson Dyson

If you like to be in control when it comes to vacuuming, this discounted Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Vacuum is for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, the bagless model offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet, while Ball technology makes steering the vacuum into even the most awkward corners a breeze. It also comes with added tools like the tangle-free turbine tool, which helps remove hair from carpets and upholstery.

REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this winter and beyond, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer is currently having its Gear Up Get Out sale from now through Nov. 22, with tons of markdowns on outdoor essentials. A few highlights: Save up to 25% off REI Co-op brand jackets, shirts and base layers, up to 25% off smartwool clothing, up to 25% off camping gear from Solo Stove, Osprey and Deuter and up to 25% off jackets from Fjallraven, The North Face and KUHL. REI members will also get special deals up to 40% off, so be sure to head over to REI while supplies last.

Solo Stove

Right now the coveted outdoor fire pit retailer is offering a buy-one-get-one deal so that you can snag a Solo Stove for you and your friend. The Solo Stove Lite, Titan and Campfire are all available in the promotion, and they’re small and light enough to take on your next camping trip. Prices start at $69.99, which is the lowest we’ve seen for a Solo Stove. You’ll also find other deals on individual Solo Stoves as well as bundles right now as a part of the brand’s early Back Friday sales.

Best Buy Best Buy

The early Black Friday deals at Best Buy continue with a slew of new discounts just added today during the retailer’s Wish List Event. Now you can find sales on Apple products like the AirPods Max, discounts on Surface laptops, deals on Samsung products like TVs and soundbars and discounted appliances, to name just a few. If you’re looking to get your holiday shopping done early or you simply want to snag the best prices on electronics, head over to Best Buy now.

Columbia Columbia

The holiday season is officially on the way, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia during the brand’s early Black Friday sale. You’ll get up to 40% off select gear, plus free shipping on all orders of $99 or more. So be sure to stock up on warm seasonal essentials while the sale lasts.

Omsom Omsom

Pack your cabinets with delicious Asian seasonings to spice up all your dishes now that Omsom is having a sale. Get 15% off sitewide when you use the code EARLY and splurge on the Try ’Em All Set, which features Omsom’s entire collection, or select the pack of seasonings that meets your taste preferences. Read our full review here.

Toms Toms

If your footwear collection isn’t quite winter-ready, head over to Toms now where you can snag 35% off sitewide and up to 65% off sales styles. Shop the brand’s famed slip-ons (including plaid styles that are perfect for the season) along with cozy slippers, cute boots and more.

Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s latest sitewide sale. Use the code THANKFUL to take 20% off a range of blankets, pillows, duvets, sheets and more, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams this fall.

Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off mattresses like the Wave Hybrid, the Nova Hybrid and the Original. All other products are 10% off, including pillows, sheets, bed frames and more. If you opt for bundles, you’ll save even more, with savings up to 20% off.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS ($389.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

APPLE The new Apple Watch Series 7

Just in time for the holidays, we’re seeing the first discount on the new Apple Watch Series 7. Right now on Amazon, you can get $10 off the MSRP. In our testing, we found the new, larger OLED display to definitely be an upgrade, especially when it came to older Apple Watch models. Snag it now for yourself or for someone on your list during this rare sale.

Macy's Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Cookware

Macy’s is the latest to join the list of retailers with early Black Friday deals, and starting today it’s marking down more than 23,000 items, like clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more. You’ll find deals like 70% off fine jewelry, 70% off winter bedding and women’s coats starting at $24.99 — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Browse now to get your holiday shopping done early.

Chewy

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is starting Black Friday early so you can pick up presents and supplies for your four-legged family members ahead of the holiday rush. The promo features up to 40% off on your first Autoship order; buy three, get one free on toys, treats and more; and up to 30% off on other great Cyber Deals for all pets. Chewy will also be having periodic flash deals from now until Nov. 23, so be sure to check back regularly for all the sales.

Target

Black Friday has come early at Target. The mega-retailer is now offering a ton of sales in a variety of product categories that will have you done with holiday shopping before you even get your turkey. Each week, there will be a new round of deals at Black Friday prices, with items getting swapped out for fresh bargains each Sunday until Black Friday itself. There will also be daily deals on things like SodaStreams and Roku TVs, so check in throughout the month for these rotating one-hit wonders. Plus, if prices dip lower at any point until Dec. 24, Target will offer a price match guarantee, so you’re sure to get the best deal.

Lowe's Lowe's

Lowe’s is kicking off Black Friday early with its Seasons of Savings event, happening now. You’ll find over 23,000 items on offer, with deals on appliances, tools, smart home electronics, holiday decorations and more. We’re seeing big names like DeWalt, LG and Maytag included in the sale, to name just a few, so head over to the Lowe’s site to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

