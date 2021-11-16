Family rescued after days stranded in Australian desert

(CNN) A family of four were rescued by a helicopter Tuesday after their vehicle got stuck in the Australian outback following bad weather and flooding.

The two adults and two children were traveling in a Mitsubishi Canter 4WD when they got bogged down in the Simpson Desert near Oodnadatta, central Australia, according to a statement from South Australia Police on Tuesday.

Police were informed on Friday that the family had become stuck. A satellite phone and supplies were dropped to the group.

On Tuesday, a rescue helicopter winched them to safety.

"The family are being flown to Coober Pedy to stay the night, where they will then make their own further travel arrangements," reads the police statement.

