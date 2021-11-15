Rescuers work to reach up to 275 people trapped on a British Columbia highway after hammering rain

(CNN) Rescuers in British Columbia are working to reach up to 275 people who have been trapped on a highway as the result of two mudslides, according to CNN Canada news partner CBC News.

Up to 50 of those trapped on Highway 7 east of Vancouver are children, officials said.

David Boone, the director of Vancouver's Heavy Urban Search and Rescue, told CBC News on Monday that fire crews had already rescued at least 14 people trapped in vehicles.

"What complicates this situation is we have two slides on Highway 7 and we have people that were trapped in the debris ... and some have been rescued," Boone told CBC News.

Relentless rain continued to batter Canada's Pacific coast on Monday, with water covering roads like the Malahat Highway on Vancouver Island.

Officials aren't yet sure whether they know the full scope of how many vehicles and people are missing, Boone said.

