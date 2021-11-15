Bread baking, fresh strawberries claim top spots in NASA's Deep Space Food Challenge

Sign up for CNN's Wonder Theory science newsletter. Explore the universe with news on fascinating discoveries, scientific advancements and more.
(CNN)A dinner of Mars-grown vegetables, bread baked on a shuttle, and insects for dessert may be on the menu for future astronauts.
Systems to grow plants and bake bread in space are among the winning submissions of NASA's Deep Space Food Challenge, announced in late October. Teams of inventors brainstormed solutions to help astronauts consume a diet of nutrient-rich foods as efficiently as possible -- this meant maximizing nutrition and taste while minimizing resources and waste. During longer space missions in the future, there will be a higher demand for self-sustaining food systems that don't rely on resupplies from Earth.
"Having a variety of food is something that a lot of people can relate to because we all eat, right?" said Monsi Roman, NASA's Centennial Challenges program manager. "Inviting the public brings a different perspective on a problem that we might have not looked at in the past."
A NASA Television show presented the winning entries on Monday, with appearances from veteran cooking show host Martha Stewart and retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly.
"It's probably no secret to all of you that good food, good living and good nutrition is very, very important to me," Stewart said. "With that comes the possibility of good food for those long space journeys."
'Kitchen on the moon'
One team's winning submission, aptly titled "Electric Cow," proposed converting carbon dioxide and waste streams into food, using microorganisms and 3D printing. Another team's idea lets astronauts grow meat from stem cells. Dry-preserved insect cells would be used to produce meat alternatives in another submission.
This challenge considers factors of nutritional value, taste and sustainability. Astronauts' diets usually consist of prepackaged food, which can lose nutrients on longer missions. Space explorers also have less flexibility in catering their diet to individual preferences, and their sense of taste can change in space. These innovative