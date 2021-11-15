Bread baking, fresh strawberries claim top spots in NASA's Deep Space Food Challenge

(CNN) A dinner of Mars-grown vegetables, bread baked on a shuttle, and insects for dessert may be on the menu for future astronauts.

Systems to grow plants and bake bread in space are among the winning submissions of NASA's Deep Space Food Challenge, announced in late October. Teams of inventors brainstormed solutions to help astronauts consume a diet of nutrient-rich foods as efficiently as possible -- this meant maximizing nutrition and taste while minimizing resources and waste. During longer space missions in the future, there will be a higher demand for self-sustaining food systems that don't rely on resupplies from Earth.

"Having a variety of food is something that a lot of people can relate to because we all eat, right?" said Monsi Roman, NASA's Centennial Challenges program manager. "Inviting the public brings a different perspective on a problem that we might have not looked at in the past."

A NASA Television show presented the winning entries on Monday, with appearances from veteran cooking show host Martha Stewart and retired NASA astronaut Scott Kelly.

"It's probably no secret to all of you that good food, good living and good nutrition is very, very important to me," Stewart said. "With that comes the possibility of good food for those long space journeys."

