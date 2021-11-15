Howard students reach agreement with university officials after month-long protest over poor housing conditions

(CNN) Students at Howard University have reached an agreement with university officials after a month-long protest over housing conditions on campus.

Frank Tramble, a spokesman for the university, released a statement Monday morning confirming that the school has come to a resolution with the students. Tramble said the university would provide further comment later Monday.

Jasmine Joof, spokeswoman for the #BlackburnTakeover, said Monday that the agreement has effectively ended their protest.

"We have achieved increased scrutiny, transparency and accountability," Joof told CNN.

Students have been sleeping in tents and air mattresses at the school's Blackburn Center since Oct. 12 to protest what they say are poor dorm conditions. The students reported mold, flooding and roach and mice infestation in the buildings. They demanded that the university provide a comprehensive plan to fix the building issues and be more transparent.

