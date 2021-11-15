Howard students reach agreement with university officials after month-long protest over poor housing conditions

By Nicquel Terry Ellis, CNN

Updated 11:04 AM ET, Mon November 15, 2021

Tents were set up near the Blackburn University Center as students protested poor housing conditions on the campus of Howard University last month in Washington, DC.
Tents were set up near the Blackburn University Center as students protested poor housing conditions on the campus of Howard University last month in Washington, DC.

(CNN)Students at Howard University have reached an agreement with university officials after a month-long protest over housing conditions on campus.

Frank Tramble, a spokesman for the university, released a statement Monday morning confirming that the school has come to a resolution with the students. Tramble said the university would provide further comment later Monday.
Howard students are living in tents to avoid the mold, roach and mice infestation in their dorms
Howard students are living in tents to avoid the mold, roach and mice infestation in their dorms
Jasmine Joof, spokeswoman for the #BlackburnTakeover, said Monday that the agreement has effectively ended their protest.
      "We have achieved increased scrutiny, transparency and accountability," Joof told CNN.
        Students have been sleeping in tents and air mattresses at the school's Blackburn Center since Oct. 12 to protest what they say are poor dorm conditions. The students reported mold, flooding and roach and mice infestation in the buildings. They demanded that the university provide a comprehensive plan to fix the building issues and be more transparent.
          Black leaders rally around Howard University students protesting poor living conditions on campus
          Black leaders rally around Howard University students protesting poor living conditions on campus
          Read More
            The sit-ins garnered national attention with lead civil rights activists that include Rev. Jesse Jackson, Rev. William Barber II and Martin Luther King III publicly supporting the students. Jackson was on campus earlier this month attempting to mediate the situation with students and Howard administration.
            Student activists and civil rights leaders say the controversy is indicative of a widespread issue with crumbling buildings on century-old HBCU campuses that are often underfunded compared to predominately Wh