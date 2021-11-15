Liverpool terrorist incident caused by man who brought explosive device into taxi, police say

London (CNN) UK police have declared a terrorist incident after a man apparently brought an improvised explosive device into a taxi in Liverpool, causing a blast outside a hospital.

Officers said Monday that they believe the passenger entered the vehicle with a device that suddenly went off.

The suspect died in the explosion but the taxi driver managed to escape. Police have arrested four men, all aged in their 20s, and believe they know the identity of the suspect.

The driver has been praised by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for preventing a larger blast. The city's mayor had earlier said he "locked the doors" of his vehicle to limit the impact of the blast.

"The taxi driver, in his heroic efforts, has managed to divert what could have been an absolutely awful disaster at the hospital," Joanne Anderson told BBC Radio 4 on Monday.

