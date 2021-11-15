(CNN) The Irish rugby union team has friends in high places.

In a video call from Camp David on Saturday, US President Joe Biden congratulated the team on its stunning 29-20 win over New Zealand's All Blacks on Saturday, where the team emerged victorious at the Aviva Stadium's first full crowd in 21 months.

"Incredible to have @POTUS address the team after today's win over the @AllBlacks!" the Irish team tweeted, along with a picture of the team video chatting with Biden.

Ireland's victory was quite a statement of intent, given the team was beaten by the All Blacks 46-14 in their last match two years ago, though Saturday's triumph did mark a third win for the Irish team in its last five meetings with New Zealand.

