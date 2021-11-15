Ulta is a one-stop shop for both drugstore and premium brands of skin care, cosmetics, hair tools and more — and the only time it gets better than that is when the mega beauty retailer has a sale. No matter what you’re looking for, there’s rarely a better time to shop than during Ulta’s Hello Holidays event, which happens to be going on right now.

There is one major focus of the sale: palettes. Palettes, palettes, palettes. Lip, eye, cheek or any combination of the previous — they’re all on sale. Expect Lorac eye shadow palettes for 50% off, contour and highlight kits for $15 and Lime Crime’s huge eye and face palette for $34.80 instead of $58.

You’ll also find MAC’s lineup for 20% off, and you can take 40% off BareMinerals, Smashbox, Juvia’s Place, Nudestix, ColourPop and Milani Cosmetics. Lancome, Real Techniques and Ulta’s own in-house collection are all 40% off as well. Beyond that, you can expect 25% off Chi flat irons, 30% off curl brands and 40% off shampoos, conditioners, styling products and finishing products.

Use the code SALE21 for $10 qualifying purchases of $60 or more, and you’ll get free shipping if your order is over $35 too. There are also free gifts to be had, like a 23-piece beauty bag full of samples included with any $70 online purchase. (Don’t forget to add it to your bag at checkout, though.) There’s a lot going on here, so we’ve rounded up 10 of the best picks from the sale below that you can shop now.

Ulta Mario Badescu Glass Bottle Drying Lotion

All you need from this miracle-in-a-bottle is a little bit of pink product on a Q-tip, and it’ll have your incredibly inconvenient zit zapped in no time.

Ulta ﻿Curls Blueberry Bliss Reparative Leave-In Conditioner

For overworked curls, this leave-in conditioner not only smells amazing, but it’ll repair damaged hair and keep your strands from breaking.

Ulta Urban Skin Rx Reti-Glow Gentle Resurfacing Serum

This serum might be gentle, but it delivers; it can help reduce breakouts, thanks to salicylic acid, and make your skin glow, thanks to Bakuchiol, a plant-based retinol alternative.

Ulta Baby Foot Original Foot Peel

We don’t have to get into the specifics of what kind of shape our feet are in right now, but let’s just say it’s not sandal season anymore. This foot peel became a cult favorite for the delightfully visual way it eliminates all that dead skin on your feet.

Ulta Hempz Original Herbal Body Moisturizer

Our skin can usually use a little help locking in moisture in the winter, and this vegan lotion hydrates with 100% pure hemp seed oil and no greasiness.

Ulta PMD Personal Microderm Pro

Perfect for your friend or family member who can’t get enough of Dr. Pimple Popper videos, this personal microderm device removes the top layer of dead skin cells for smaller pores, fine lines and blemishes — and it stops you from wasting skin care products too. By sloughing off that dull skin, your skin can absorb 20 times the amount of product you apply after using it.

Ulta MAC Holiday Lipstick

You do have to create a free membership to score this or any other MAC deal (or log in to your existing account), but the five shades of MAC’s holiday lipstick are so good you might want to just reward your efforts and buy all five shades.

Ulta Andalou Naturals Ultra Sheer Daily Defense Facial Lotion

This SPF 18 sunscreen is good for daily use (just reapply it often!), and it has a 100% vegan formula that’s charged up with resveratrol for skin well-being.

Ulta Soap & Glory Treat My Lips Moisturizing Mask

This exfoliating balm smells super delicious, and you don’t even have to do any cleanup — just let it dissolve for smooth, hydrated lips. It’s great for the dark, drying days of winter ahead.

Ulta Beekman 1802 Milk Drops Probiotic Ceramide Serum

Yes, milk drops! This super-effective serum delivers high doses of moisture straight to your pores and helps boost dullness along the way. Consider it your secret wintertime weapon.

For more great deals at Ulta, check out CNN Coupons.