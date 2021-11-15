Looking for the best products to gift — and to get — this holiday season? Check out Underscored’s Holiday Guide here.

When it comes to finding the perfect gift for the beauty lover in your life, the options seem endless. Whether it’s a collection of gorgeous nail polish shades or a jaw-dropping makeup bundle, there’s one thing we know: you can’t go wrong with a gift set.

Because we totally get that people can be particular about their beauty products — why not gift them a whole collection of products to try? Ahead, we’ve rounded up 26 beauty gift sets that are so good, we might just pick them up for ourselves.

Makeup gift sets

Sephora Sephora Favorites Sparkly Clean Makeup Set

This set of clean makeup products features some of the best products from some of our favorite brands, like Tower28, Merit and Tatcha. This adorable, curated box is the perfect way to learn about fantastic beauty brands, and test out popular products that show you don’t have to sacrifice quality for a cleaner formulation.

Nordstrom MAC Ultimate Trick Mini Lipstick Set

Treat the lipstick lover in your life to this ultimate gift set, which features 12 bestselling shades from MAC in a stunning gift box. The shades range from neutral to bold, bright to dark and vampy, and include satin, matte, and creme finishes. So you’re definitely getting a little bit of everything. One of the most impressive parts of this set is how much you save — these 12 lipsticks are valued at $171.

Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury Full Size Pillow Talk Dreams Come True Set

If you’re looking for that jaw-dropping gift for the makeup lover in your life, you’ve come to the right place. Charlotte Tilbury’s iconic pillow talk collection is classic and beloved. And this holiday season, you can stock up on 14 full-size products from the collection — delivered in a dreamy collector’s-edition makeup box.

Tarte The Nice List collection ($32; tarte.com)

Tarte Tarte The Nice List collection

For someone newer to the world of makeup, a set that has everything you need for a full face can be game changing to an everyday routine. This adorable and affordable gift box features four versatile and easy to wear shadows, a highlighter, blush, gel liner and mascara. Add a concealer or foundation, and you have everything you need for a full look.

Sephora Hourglass Ambient Lighting Edit Universe Face Palette

While this stunning, super luxe face palette may not be a gift “set” per se, we’d hate to leave it out. Known for its incredibly high-quality face products, Hourglass’ latest holiday launch includes four special-edition shades of blush, bronzer and highlighter, and the brand’s Ambient Lighting Infinity Powder. It’s everything you need for a flawless base, in one gorgeous pan.

Beauty and skin care gift sets

Sephora Necessaire The Body Ritual

Once you go Nécessaire body care, you simply can’t go back. This Body Ritual set features four of our favorite products from the brand: a body wash, exfoliator, body serum and body lotion. All are packed with clean yet super effective ingredients — perfect for any folks with sensitive skin.

Sephora Fresh Bestselling Face Masks Value Set

This perfect-for-gifting, holiday-appropriate set of fresh’s bestselling face masks is perfect for anyone who just needs to sit back and relax this holiday season (or in general). Particularly if they have dry skin (as many of us do during colder months) — these face masks will really help target dryness and dullness, and help to bring moisture and elasticity back into the skin.

Nordstrom Dyson Prussian Blue Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition

Dyson’s cult-favorite hair dryer is now available in an unbelievably sleek, dark blue shade with copper accents. This gift edition comes with five different styling attachments, each of which work well with different types of hair and help to achieve different styles. We’re super excited about Dyson’s newest attachment, which specifically hides flyaways for a smooth and shiny finish.

Glossier The Skincare Edit ($50; glossier.com)

Glossier Glossier The Skincare Edit

Glossier’s skin care is extremely popular, and for good reason. With this gift set, you can try the brand’s full routine for just $50 — and snag your very own soft Glossier headband (perfect for keeping your hair back during skin care time). We’ll give a special shoutout to the Milky Jelly Cleanser and Balm Dotcom, two products that are daily go-tos for our editors.

Sephora Gisou Honey Infused Haircare Set

When it comes to hair care, Gisou’s honey-infused products are a huge hit for a good reason. The brand’s products boast Mirsalehi Honey in their formulation, which work to maintain your hair’s balance. The result is stronger, shinier and healthier hair. This gorgeous and totally aesthetic gift set comes with Gisou’s hair oil, hair mask, hair wash and conditioner.

Sephora Drunk Elephant Trunk 5.0

For the skin care junkie you really want to impress this holiday season, this collection from Drunk Elephant truly has it all. With ten full-size Drunk Elephant products — many of which are total fan-faves — you’re paying $450 for products that total $676 for a savings of over $200. Plus, your purchase of this “trunk” literally comes in a suitcase — a Drunk Elephant x Monos suitcase — in addition to tons of sample-size products to test out.

Perfume gifts sets

Sephora Sephora Bestsellers Perfume Sampler Set

There’s no better way to find your new scent than with this sampler from Sephora. Particularly if you or whoever you’re gifting for is new to fragrance, this set features 13 of Sephora’s top-selling perfumes that range the full spectrum of scent profiles. Once you’ve tested them all and selected your top pick, you can redeem the scent certificate (included in your purchase of the sampler) at any Sephora store for a full size of your favorite fragrance at no extra cost.

Sephora Ellis Brooklyn Fully Booked Rollerball Perfume Gift Set

We’re big fans of Ellis Brooklyn’s clean, cruelty-free and vegan perfume formulations — which don’t contain any parabens or phthalates. This gift set is the perfect way to test out their bestsellers without committing to a full size, since each of the scents are totally unique. Plus, each scent comes in an adorable rollerball, which is perfect for throwing in your purse or traveling with.

Sephora Maison Margiela ‘Replica’ Bubble Bath & By the Fireplace Fragrance Set

Maison Margiela’s fragrances — inspired by specific moments in time — are well-known for their quality and stunning packaging. This set of two full-sized perfumes features two of the brand’s most popular and decadent fragrances, Bubble Bath and By the Fireplace.

Nordstrom Dior J’adore Eau de Parfum Set

For anyone who loves a classic floral and fruity fragrance, you can’t go wrong with this option from Dior. In addition to the full-sized J’adore Eau de Parfum, this gorgeously packaged perfume set comes with a travel-size option and body milk.

Nordstrom Christian Louboutin Travel Size Loubiworld Scent Library Set

This library of seven sleek vials is all luxury, drama, and of course — signature Louboutin red. Each travel-sized vial holds a different Louboutin fragrance with fun names like Loubirouge and Loubidoo. And while each scent is distinct, the overarching collection is woodsy, floral and a little musky.

Cologne gift sets

Sephora Burberry Hero Cologne Set

The earthy, woody scent of Burberry Hero is perfect for colder months and the holiday season. And this sleek, limited-edition packaging makes it a no-brainer to give as a gift. In addition to the cologne, this festive collection includes the scent’s body wash and travel spray.

Nordstrom Atelier Cologne Clémentine California & Pomélo Paradis Set

For anyone who’s still reminiscing about summer days full of sunshine, we’d recommend this gender-neutral cologne set. The full-sized bottle of Atelier Cologne’s Clémentine California is totally luxe and beautifully designed. Plus, you’ll get a travel-sized Pomélo Paradis in addition to a leather travel case — perfect for any jet setting this holiday season or beyond.

Sephora Versace Cologne Coffret Gift Set

This gorgeous gift set includes four of Versace’s most popular scents: Eau Fraiche, Dylan Blue, Eros, Eros Flame. While these are on the smaller side at 0.17 oz, it’s the perfect way to test out which could be your new signature. Plus, you get to hold on to the unique (and adorably-sized) bottles.

Nordstrom Hermes Terre d’Hermès Pure Perfume Gift Set

This stunning gift set features Terre d’Hermès — a warm, woodsy, and aromatic scent. In addition to the full-sized perfume, it comes with a travel-sized version of the scent and an after-shave lotion.

Bloomingdales Armani Acqua di Giò Discovery Gift Set

This set of Acqua di Giò fragrances is perfect for anyone looking for a fresh new scent. You’ll be whisked away to somewhere warmer as you test out each of the three distinct scents as part of the collection, inspired by different components of the Mediterranean Sea.

Nail polish gift sets

Nordstrom Le Mini Macaron Rouge & Moi Gel Manicure Set

A gel manicure without the salon price? Le Mini Macaron is making it possible. Its polishes and intuitive LED lamp are surprisingly easy to get the hang of, and are a great way to save if you (or someone you love) can’t get enough of their gel manis. This luxurious set features a couple tools in addition to the full-size LED lamp and four different gel polish shades. If you’re looking to spend a little less, we’d suggest the brand’s Gel Manicure Kit, which includes a mini LED lamp and one full-size gel polish shade.

Sundays I Am Loved Set ($86; dearsundays.com)

Sundays Sundays I Am Loved Set

Sundays’ polishes are vegan, cruelty-free, and non-toxic — specifically free from ten potentially health-harming chemicals that are found in tons of regular nail polish formulations. And on top of all that, they’re beautifully rich, pigmented and long-lasting polishes we’re totally devoted to. This box set of three bold red shades are perfect for the holidays, and it comes with the brand’s bestselling top and base coat, along with its award-winning soy polish remover.

Chill Tips Smooth Operators Bundle Pack ($45; chillhouse.com)

Chillhouse Chill Tips Smooth Operators Bundle Pack

For the person who prefers press-ons, Chillhouse’s Chill Tips are some of our all-time favorites. This bundle features three of the brand’s bestselling, salon-quality nail designs — all of which pay tribute to a 70’s-inspired color palette we can’t get enough of. They’re a breeze to put on, and will probably last longer than any traditional manicure.

Olive & June Meet The Mani System (starting at $50; oliveandjune.com)

Olive & June Olive & June Meet The Mani System

If you know someone looking to get into at-home manicures (something that’s only gotten way more common over the past year and a half), this set has everything anyone would ever need to do so. It comes with game-changing tools (like a nail file and cleanup brush) in addition to super useful products (like cuticle serum and a glossy top coat). Plus, you can choose to include one polish, six polishes or the brand’s entire winter collection with your purchase of The Mani System, which makes it work for various budgets.

Sephora Nails Inc. It’s Only Neutral Nail Polish Quad

For the lover of neutral polish shades, this set of four cool-toned neutral shades are totally wearable without being too basic. Reviewers love the shape of the brush and rich pigmentation of the polishes.