From new brands that are only a year old to ones that have officially reached cult-favorite status, there are endless BIPOC-owned, -operated and -founded brands to support this holiday season.

To get you started, we curated the list below of some of our favorite gifts from BIPOC-owned brands. To make sure your gift arrives in time, be sure to check estimated shipping times — and consider expedited shipping if you’d like it to be delivered before Christmas.

Home gifts

Frères Branchiaux This Woman’s Work Candle (starting $2; target.com)

Target Frères Branchiaux This Woman's Work Candle

A fragrant candle is an excellent gift — and an even better one when it’s from a company owned and operated by three young Black brothers, each younger than 16 years old. While each candle is handmade from a vegan, soy-coconut wax blend, we have our eyes on the This Woman’s Work scent that releases notes of bergamot, vanilla, sandalwood, apple and lavender for a luscious warm scent perfect for cold weather.

Tushy Classic ($99, originally $129; hellotushy.com)

Tushy Tushy Classic

Your loved one’s time on the toilet should be nothing less than luxurious. Give their tush a cleanly upgrade with the Tushy Classic — one of our favorite bidets. We love it because it’s affordable, easy to set up and even simpler to use.

Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Geo Shower Curtain ($20; target.com)

Target Opalhouse Designed With Jungalow Geo Shower Curtain

We love gifting a practical gift — especially one as fun and vibrant as this Geo Shower Curtain by Opalhouse, designed in partnership with artist Justina Blakeney. Be sure to read up on how to turn your bathroom into a spa if you want other gift ideas too.

Omsom The Best Seller Set ($45; omsom.com)

Omsom Omsom The Best Seller Set

We don’t put this lightly when we say Omsom sauce kits are one of the best cooking products we’ve ever tested. The brand offers an assortment of starter sauce packets, which work as the base flavor for particular Asian dishes. This is the perfect gift for someone who loves Asian cuisine or simply loves to cook.

Makaua Hamper - Acero ($149; goodeeworld.com)

Goodee Makaua Hamper - Acero

What do you get the person who has it all? We think a hand-crafted piece of home decor will do the trick — like this hamper by Makaua — a home brand crafted in Mexico. The brand is sold as part of Black-owned Goodee’s curated marketplace of home and lifestyle products centered around thoughtful design sustainability.

Blk & Bold Rise & Grnd Blend, Medium Roast Ground ($12.99; target.com)

Target Blk & Bold Rise & Grnd Blend, Medium Roast Ground

Is your recipient embarrassed at how much money they spend on picking up coffee each day? Consider gifting them some grounds by Blk & Bold. The brand’s signature fair trade light-medium roast is made with notes of toffee and lemon for a sweet yet tangy flavor unlike anything you’ve tasted before.

Sijo Eucalyptus Bedding Bundle ($250; sijohome.com)

Sijo Sijo Eucalyptus Bedding Bundle

Soft, silky and cool are three words to describe this remarkable sheet set by Sijo. Crafted from sustainable Tencel lyocell fibers, from a blend of eucalyptus and other woods, these will ensure your giftee won’t ever get out of bed.

Beauty gifts

Sundays Polish Box of 3 ($55; dearsundays.com)

Sundays Sundays Polish Box of 3

Nontoxic nail polishes that won’t strip our nail beds? Sign us up. We would gladly unwrap this polish set by Sundays — in your pick of three long-lasting vibrant shades.

Glamnetic The Fantastic Four ($97.77, originally $157.95; glamnetic.com)

Glamnetic Glamnetic The Fantastic Four

Ann McFerran started Glamnetic as a way to make beauty more “accessible, effortless and fun for all.” Now, the brand is a leader in the magnetic eyelash game. If your giftee can appreciate a good lash or has been dying to learn how to apply a pair, shop the this set that includes four bestselling lashes and magnetic liner too.

Oui The People The Clear The Way Set ($53, originally $63; ouithepeople.com)

Oui The People Oui The People The Clear The Way Set

Oui the People is on a mission to change the way people perceive beauty — in part, through shaving. We think the brand’s gold razor is the best luxury razor, this set features the brand’s bikini sheet mask to nourish your bikini line and The Big Reveal, an exfoliant that prevents ingrowns and improves skin tone.

Rosen Skincare Tropics Toner For Texture And Scarring ($21.99; target.com)

Target Rosen Skincare Tropics Toner For Texture And Scarring

Haven’t you heard? Skin is in. For the beauty guru who wants nothing more than to achieve dolphin skin, gift this toner by Rosen skincare to smooth texture and even skin tone.

Pink Moon Gua Sha Spa Day ($115; pinkmoon.co)

Pink Moon Pink Moon Gua Sha Spa Day

Gua sha is a traditional Chinese medicine practice well-loved to reduce inflammation, smooth skin and tone your face — amongst other benefits. This set by Pink Moon features both a facial and body gua sha, along with the brand’s 4-in-1 oil to release tension and encourage lymphatic drainage.

Scotch Porter Beard Collection ($63.50, originally $73; scotchporter.com)

Scotch Porter Scotch Porter Beard Collection

Gift this beard collection kit that has just over 3,000 5-star reviews on the brand’s site. The all-star kit features a wash, conditioner, balm and serum, all infused with biotin, for his thickest, healthiest beard yet.

Tata Harper Trial + Travel Set ($75; tataharperskincare.com)

Tata Harper Tata Harper Trial + Travel Set

Tata Harper believes that health is the ultimate luxury — an ethos shown through its assortment of clean, nontoxic beauty products. For the one who wants to know exactly what ingredients are going onto their skin, this six-step regimen from the brand is an excellent choice.

The Lip Bar Just A Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner ($20.99; target.com)

Target The Lip Bar Just A Tint 3-in-1 Tinted Skin Conditioner

We’ve long loved skin tints for light-to-medium buildable coverage that can be easily applied. That’s why we’d recommend gifting this option from The Lip Bar that’s formulated with SPF 11 for a bit of sun protection too.

Rahua Jet Setter Kit ($35; bluemercury.com)

Blue Mercury Rahua Jet Setter Kit

Rahua works with tribes in the Amazon rain forest to sustainably, ethically source rahua oil — the hero product in the brand’s assortment of clean hair and skin care products. This starter kit is a great gift for that clean beauty fanatic.

Fashion gifts

M.M.La Fleur The Rowling Top — Soft Wave ($145; mmlafleur.com)

M.M.La Fleur M.M.La Fleur The Rowling Top — Soft Wave

The dreamy cowl neck on this top steals the show for sure — created for female-founded brand M.M.La Fleur — available in inclusive sizing ranging from bust measurements 31 inches to 50 inches.

Cuyana Leather Triple Zipper Weekender ($395; cuyana.com)

Cuyana Cuyana Leather Triple Zipper Weekender

Introducing one of our go-to brands for leather goods: Cuyana. Crafted from Italian leather in a woman-owned factory in Turkey, this weekender bag is a great gift for your jetsetter friend or family member who struggles to pack efficiently.

Humans Before Handles Mini Bead Hoop Earrings ($48; freepeople.com)

Free People Humans Before Handles Mini Bead Hoop Earrings

Who wouldn’t love a jewelry gift this holiday season? We have these mini hoops by Humans Before Handles at the top of our wishlist this year.

Brother Vellies Greg Genuine Calf Hair Clog (starting at $395; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Brother Vellies Greg Genuine Calf Hair Clog

Aurora James’ Brother Vellies truly never disappoints. Right now, we’re fawning over these clogs made with genuine spotted calf hair and handmade by Italian artisans. This is the western vibe your loved one desires right now.

Blobb by Sofia Elias OG Blobb Resin Ring ($65; selfridges.com)

Selfridges Blobb by Sofia Elias OG Blobb Resin Ring

It feels like people are genuinely having fun with accessories again. Handmade from colorful resin in Mexico City, this Blobb ring features a colorful gem at its center and is the perfect joyful statement piece.

Daily Paper Logo-Tape Track-Pants (starting at $114; farfetch.com)

Farfetch Daily Paper Logo-Tape Track-Pants

Amsterdam-based brand Daily Paper combines the founders’ African culture with contemporary designs for a thoughtful, stylish collection of pieces ranging from hoodies to outerwear to T-shirts. We particularly love these joggers that feature the brand’s logo stiched down the leg.

Petite Studio Jane Blazer ($229; petitestudionyc.com)

Petite Studio Petite Studio Jane Blazer

Petite people know how difficult it can be to find articles of clothing that fit just right straight off the rack. If your giftee wants to get their hands on some pieces made just for their body type, consider gifting something from Petite Studio. We’re obsessed with the Jane Blazer with its oversized fit that won’t engulf you.

Brandon Blackwood Kuei Mini Leather Crossbody Bag ($170; nordstrom.com)

Nordstrom Brandon Blackwood Kuei Mini Leather Crossbody Bag

Brandon Blackwood has been taking the fashion industry by storm for it’s fun, unique assortment of handbags and accessories. You won’t soon find anything like this mini leather tote bag that features statement daisy flower details.

Ugg x Telfar Logo Mini ($250; ugg.com)

Ugg Ugg x Telfar Logo Mini

Some people find so much joy owning a limited-edition piece you can’t find just anywhere. If that’s your giftee, get your hands on a pair of the Telfar and Ugg collaboration boots, which are designed with the brand’s monogram along with the cozy shearling you already love.

Camila Coelho Giselle Top ($158; revolve.com)

Revolve Camila Coelho Giselle Top

Brazilian influencer and entrepreneur Camila Coelho’s collection features plenty of gift-worthy fashion pieces, notably the Giselle Top — a sparkling, festive number your giftee is sure to love.

Games and entertainment gifts

’Hair Love’ by Matthew A. Cherry and Vashti Harrison ($10.96; target.com)

Target 'Hair Love' by Matthew A. Cherry and Vashti Harrison

It’s no secret that Black hair has been portrayed as less than — whether that be in media, in the workplace or even schools. Gift your little one, or someone with child, this book that looks to celebrate kinks, coils and everything in between.

CultureTags Card Game ($24.08; target.com)

Target CultureTags Card Game

Don’t wait until your next game night to shop for the a new one. Gift your family and friends this fun game that’ll test how much pop culture they are really hip too.

Be Rooted Line Spiral Hustle Harder Journal ($12.99; target.com)

Target Be Rooted Line Spiral Hustle Harder Journal

A new journal makes for an excellent stocking stuffer — especially for someone who writes down everything or needs a new diary. This one will be a reminder to keep hustling for your dreams.

SoapSox Ava The Dolphin Sponge Wash Mitt ($8.79; target.com)

Target SoapSox Ava The Dolphin Sponge Wash Mitt

Bath time should be fun for the kids and the parents. That’s why the Soapsox animal wash mitt is a thoughtful gift for the parent eager to make bath time simpler. The machine-washable mitt features an interior soap pocket, finger pockets and an anti-microbial sponge interior for easy use.