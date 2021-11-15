Today, you’ll find a deal on the Always Pan and Perfect Pot, a discounted Dyson Upright Vacuum and savings on Urban Outfitters home goods. All that and more below.

Home Cook Duo ($210, originally $310; fromourplace.com)

Our Place Home Cook Duo

The Always Pan by Our Place is the internet’s favorite all-in-one cookware item, followed by the Perfect Pot, which is an excellent addition to Our Place’s easy-but-effective cookware. But because it’s so popular, that usually means it’s sold out. Right now, however, that’s not the case — not only is the Always Pan and Perfect Pot in stock in every color, but the duo is also on sale during the brand’s biggest (and only) sale of the season. There’s no code necessary to save $100 when you get the coveted pan and pot together. You can also snag the Always Pan by itself for $99. Just be sure to shop before your preferred colorway gets bought out again.

Ulta Ulta

Snag your favorite premium and drugstore beauty products for up to half off now through tomorrow during Ulta’s holiday sale. You’ll get deals like 20% off MAC products and 40% off Benefit Cosmetics, Bobbi Brown, Bareminerals, Smashbox, ColourPop and more. You’ll also get tons of free gifts with your purchase like a free 23 piece beauty bag with any online purchase worth $70 or more. Shop now, because these deals are almost over.

Urban Outfitters Urban Outfitters

Looking to deck out your home with some modern boho decor before holiday hosting? Urban Outfitters has you covered with up to 25% off home goods now through Nov. 19. You’ll find deals on furniture, room accents, kitchen goods, holiday decorations and more so head over before your favorite items sell out.

Under Armour Under Armour

Gear up for cold weather exercise with up to 40% off Under Armour at Woot! for Prime members. You’ll find a wide selection of discounted items for men and women like base layers, leggings, sneakers, hats, boots, logo tees and more. There’s no better time to stock up on warm athletic wear — just be sure to grab what you want before it sells out.

Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum ($299, originally $349.99; homedepot.com)

Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum

If you like to be in control when it comes to vacuuming, this discounted Dyson Ball Multi-Floor Origin Vacuum is for you. As with all Dyson vacuums, the bagless model offers top-of-the-line suction and whole-machine HEPA filtration. A self-adjusting cleaner head automatically adapts to any floor type, from hardwood to carpet, while Ball technology makes steering the vacuum into even the most awkward corners a breeze. It also comes with added tools like the tangle-free turbine tool, which helps remove hair from carpets and upholstery.

• Right now, snag the 2020 Apple Mac mini for just $600 instead of $699 at Amazon once it’s added to your cart.

• Our pick for best budget ergonomic keyboard, Microsoft’s new desktop model, is $49.99 instead of $89.99.

• Just in time for holiday photos, this miracle-in-jar, a.k.a. Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, is on sale for $12.75 instead of $17 over at Amazon.

• Rumpl’s ultra-light, ultra-warm puffy throw blanket is $74.25 instead of $99 right now via the brand’s website.

• Pick any three Jachs NY styles and pay $100 right now on the retailer’s website — plus, score free US shipping with promo code HBD.

• Skip the early morning gym commute with the SoulCycle at-home bike, now $600 off. It’s the brand’s lowest offer ever — shop it now with the code HOLIDAY2021 on equinoxplus.com.

• For a little holiday menu inspiration, shop Amazon’s cookbook sale with up to 30% off titles like “The Science of Cooking,” “Super Good Baking for Kids” and “East.”

• Save big on iPhones and Apple Watches, including refurbished and unlocked iPhone 11s and Series 4 watches, now at Woot!.

• Save big over at Woot on Vivo office favorites like stand up desks starting under $50.

• HP’s flash sale, happening now, means you’ll save hundreds of dollars on new-model laptops, accessories like tablet pens and more. Shop the deals at HP.com before the deals expire.

REI REI

If you have plans to spend any time outdoors this winter and beyond, head over to REI first. The major outdoor retailer is currently having its Gear Up Get Out sale from now through Nov. 22, with tons of markdowns on outdoor essentials. A few highlights: Save up to 25% off REI Co-op brand jackets, shirts and base layers, up to 25% off smartwool clothing, up to 25% off camping gear from Solo Stove, Osprey and Deuter and up to 25% off jackets from Fjallraven, The North Face and KUHL. REI members will also get special deals up to 40% off, so be sure to head over to REI while supplies last.

Solo Stove Solo Stove

Right now the coveted outdoor fire pit retailer is offering a buy-one-get-one deal so that you can snag a Solo Stove for you and your friend. The Solo Stove Lite, Titan and Campfire are all available in the promotion, and they’re small and light enough to take on your next camping trip. Prices start at $69.99, which is the lowest we’ve seen for a Solo Stove. You’ll also find other deals on individual Solo Stoves as well as bundles right now as a part of the brand’s early Back Friday sales.

Best Buy Best Buy

The early Black Friday deals at Best Buy continue with a slew of new discounts just added today during the retailer’s Wish List Event. Now you can find sales on Apple products like the AirPods Max, discounts on Surface laptops, deals on Samsung products like TVs and soundbars and discounted appliances, to name just a few. If you’re looking to get your holiday shopping done early or you simply want to snag the best prices on electronics, head over to Best Buy now.

Sur La Table Sur La Table

If you’re looking for the necessary cooking implements, appliances and more ahead of the holidays, head over to Sur La Table. The retailer is currently offering 20% off some of its most popular items — some of which are already discounted — when you use the code FRIENDS21 at checkout.

Shop a variety of items on sale, and you’ll find discounts on everything from cast-iron skillets, knife sharpeners, coffee machines, dinnerware and more. Top brands like Breville and Viking are included in the promotion, so you can be sure that your new cookware is of excellent quality.

Columbia Columbia

The holiday season is officially on the way, but there’s still time to upgrade your outerwear — and other layers — at Columbia during the brand’s early Black Friday sale. You’ll get up to 40% off select gear, plus free shipping on all orders of $99 or more. So be sure to stock up on warm seasonal essentials while the sale lasts.

Omsom Omsom

Pack your cabinets with delicious Asian seasonings to spice up all your dishes now that Omsom is having a sale. Get 15% off sitewide when you use the code EARLY and splurge on the Try ’Em All Set, which features Omsom’s entire collection, or select the pack of seasonings that meets your taste preferences. Read our full review here.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) ($99.99, originally $129; amazon.com)

Apple Apple Pencil

The Apple Pencil is equipped to truly transform your iPad experience, and right now the second-generation model is down to just $99.99 at Amazon. The tool is designed to be as fluid and responsive as a traditional writing instrument, not to mention the handiness of its magnetic attachment and pairing to your iPad. It’s compatible with an iPad Mini, iPad Air and iPad Pro.

Toms Toms

If your footwear collection isn’t quite winter-ready, head over to Toms now where you can snag 35% off sitewide and up to 65% off sales styles. Shop the brand’s famed slip-ons (including plaid styles that are perfect for the season) along with cozy slippers, cute boots and more.

Allswell Allswell

You’ll sleep soundly knowing you saved big on mattresses, bedding and decor at Allswell’s latest sitewide sale. Use the code THANKFUL to take 20% off a range of blankets, pillows, duvets, sheets and more, many of which come in contemporary patterns that will boost the look of your space as well as your comfort level at bedtime. Not to mention, the brand makes a range of hybrid mattresses that are sure to give you sweet dreams this fall.

Casper

Don’t sleep on your chance to snag savings on mattresses and beyond at Casper. Right now you’ll get 15% off mattresses like the Wave Hybrid, the Nova Hybrid and the Original. All other products are 10% off, including pillows, sheets, bed frames and more. If you opt for bundles, you’ll save even more, with savings up to 20% off.

Apple Watch Series 7 GPS ($389.99, originally $399.99; amazon.com)

APPLE The new Apple Watch Series 7

Just in time for the holidays, we’re seeing the first discount on the new Apple Watch Series 7. Right now on Amazon, you can get $10 off the MSRP. In our testing, we found the new, larger OLED display to definitely be an upgrade, especially when it came to older Apple Watch models. Snag it now for yourself or for someone on your list during this rare sale.

Macy's Martha Stewart Collection Enameled Cast Iron Cookware

Macy’s is the latest to join the list of retailers with early Black Friday deals, and starting today it’s marking down more than 23,000 items, like clothes and shoes to home essentials, accessories and more. You’ll find deals like 70% off fine jewelry, 70% off winter bedding and women’s coats starting at $24.99 — and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Browse now to get your holiday shopping done early.

Chewy

Pet parents, this one’s for you and your furry friends. Chewy, the ultimate online pet supplies retailer, is starting Black Friday early so you can pick up presents and supplies for your four-legged family members ahead of the holiday rush. The promo features up to 40% off on your first Autoship order; buy three, get one free on toys, treats and more; and up to 30% off on other great Cyber Deals for all pets. Chewy will also be having periodic flash deals from now until Nov. 23, so be sure to check back regularly for all the sales.

Target

Black Friday has come early at Target. The mega-retailer is now offering a ton of sales in a variety of product categories that will have you done with holiday shopping before you even get your turkey. Each week, there will be a new round of deals at Black Friday prices, with items getting swapped out for fresh bargains each Sunday until Black Friday itself. There will also be daily deals on things like SodaStreams and Roku TVs, so check in throughout the month for these rotating one-hit wonders. Plus, if prices dip lower at any point until Dec. 24, Target will offer a price match guarantee, so you’re sure to get the best deal.

Lowe's Lowe's

Lowe’s is kicking off Black Friday early with its Seasons of Savings event, happening now. You’ll find over 23,000 items on offer, with deals on appliances, tools, smart home electronics, holiday decorations and more. We’re seeing big names like DeWalt, LG and Maytag included in the sale, to name just a few, so head over to the Lowe’s site to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

