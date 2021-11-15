Black Friday 2021 is less than a month away. Of course, it’s never too early to start preparing — especially since many retailers are getting a head start on the year’s biggest sale holiday this year.

Read on for what we know about Black Friday 2021 so far, and everything you can do now to make sure you’re ready when prices drop.

When is Black Friday 2021?

This year, Black Friday falls on Nov. 26, 2021.

Black Friday is traditionally the day after Thanksgiving and marks the official start of the holiday shopping season. Of course, over the years, Black Friday deals have become available prior to the actual event, with many retailers opening for doorbuster savings on Thanksgiving evening.

Online deals, however, often go live sooner than Black Friday too. You can expect to start seeing major price drops on the most coveted items at top retailers starting the Monday before Black Friday, Nov. 22, and continuing through Cyber Monday on Nov. 29. This year, especially, many retailers have started sales extra early — in some cases right now — in anticipation of shipping delays due to ongoing supply chain issues.

What will be on sale for Black Friday?

Most retailers haven’t officially announced specific deals, but last year we saw savings that ran the gamut from electronics and major appliances to small household items — any of which would make for the perfect gift for at least one person on your holiday list.

We expect similar products to be on sale this year. Look out for deals at major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, Best Buy and more, along with sales at smaller brands and businesses looking to get on your radar. There will likely be a few discounts on Apple products; smart TVs; gaming and toys; smart home products, including home security and smart lights; vacuums, including Dyson and Roomba; air fryers and other kitchen essentials; and apparel from top brands and retailers like Nordstrom, Adidas and more — to name just a few categories.

How to find the best Black Friday deals

It can’t hurt to bookmark the sites of your favorite retailers and check back often to see if new promos have gone live. It’s also the right time to sign up for brand newsletters, since they’re often the most direct way to find out when sales start and gain access to special subscriber promos.

Where to find early Black Friday deals

And as previously mentioned, there are quite a few Black Friday deals that are available now. Other retailers are likely to follow suit with more early deals, but for now, take a look at a few of our favorite buys from these select major retailers:

Amazon is posting new deals on new brands and products every day, all month long on its Epic Daily Deals page. Here’s a selection of our favorite products that we’re already seeing at lower prices.

Cricut Maker 33% off Amazon Cricut Maker Crafters, rejoice! The Cricut Maker is the ultimate arts and crafts tool, and right now it’s back down to the lowest price we’ve seen. This versatile machine can cut hundreds of different materials, making home craft projects a breeze. $369 $249 at Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones It’s safe to say the Sony WH-1000XM4 are some of our favorite headphones, as they were our pick for best over-ear and best noise-canceling cans. They boast industry-leading sound quality, noise cancellation and a 30-hour battery life so you can jam all day. $348 at Amazon

Target has already released a slew of Black Friday deals, with more sale items launching each week at the best planned price of the season. And thanks to Target’s enhanced Holiday Price Match Guarantee, customers can price match items that happen to go lower than the Holiday Best at Target through Dec. 24.

Beats Solo Wireless Headphones 50% off Target Beats Solo³ Wireless Headphones Our top on-ear headphones pick, the Beats Solo 3, are down to their lowest price ever at Target right now. These light, comfortable cans both look and sound excellent. $199.99 $99.99 at Target

HP 15.6-Inch Laptop With Windows Home in S Mode 20% off Target HP 15.6-Inch Laptop with Windows Home PC users should consider this deal on an HP laptop, featuring an Intel Core i3 11th Gen Processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Plus, with fast charging and nine hours and 15 minutes of battery life, you won't have to take breaks to recharge. $539.99 $429.99 at Target

Meanwhile, Walmart announced that new Black Friday deals will go live on its site in the weeks leading up to the big shopping event. It’s first Days for Deals event kicked off last week, and another two are expected before Cyber Week.

Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill 15% off Walmart Ninja Foodi 4-in-1 Indoor Grill For when grilling outdoors isn’t really an option, bring the barbecue inside with this Ninja Foodi Smart 4-in-1 Indoor Grill. But that’s not all this MVP kitchen device can do; it’s also an air fryer that can air crisp, bake and roast. $199 $169 at Walmart

Mr. Coffee 12-Cup Programmable Coffee Maker 27% off Walmart Mr. Coffee 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker Wake up and smell the deals: Our pick for best affordable drip coffee maker is on sale at Walmart. It's compact and easy to operate, and during our testing process, we found that it produced a rather tasty cup of joe. $29.99 $21.97 at Walmart

And Best Buy’s early Black Friday sale is live, with hundreds of deals on electronics and appliances available in advance for a limited time.

Apple Airpods Pro 20% off Best Buy Apple AirPods Pro Our favorite true wireless earbuds are on sale at Best Buy. Score your very own pair of AirPods Pro, complete with wireless charging case, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, adaptive EQ and all the other features you know and love. $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy

Aerogarden Harvest Elite Slim 45% off Best Buy AeroGarden Harvest Elite Slim Who says you need a huge yard to start your own garden? With this deal on an Aerogarden Harvest Elite Slim, you can get growing no matter what the weather’s like outside — and regardless of your outdoor space. $179.99 $99.99 at Best Buy