Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte won't run against daughter in election, spokesperson says

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will file his candidacy for next year's election later on Monday, his spokesperson said, but he will not compete against his daughter, who is running for vice president.

Spokesperson Harry Roque made the comment at the election commission and told reporters that Duterte had decided he would run in the elections. Roque did not say which position the President will file his candidacy for.

Duterte is not eligible to run for president again.

Monday's deadline for Philippine political parties to finalize candidates for next year's election is keeping voters on the edge, with last-minute changes expected in unpredictable but significant presidential and vice presidential races.

Roque's remarks run counter to those on Saturday by Duterte's communications chief, who said the President would register to run for vice president, and challenge his daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, who is vying for the same position

