Why CNN is launching a new series on skin whitening

This story is part of 'White lies', a series by CNN's As Equals investigating skin whitening practices worldwide to expose the underlying drivers of colorism, the industry that profits from it and the cost to individuals and communities. For information about how CNN As Equals is funded and more, check out our FAQs.

If we live in a culture where market size is synonymous with societal importance, then why aren't we talking about skin whitening?

In the aftermath of the Black Lives Matter protests around the world last year, colorism (which is defined as discrimination against skin color within a racial or ethnic group -- favoring people with lighter skin over those with darker skin) had something of a media moment.

How much money is spent on skin whitening? The skin whitening market was estimated at $8.6 billion in 2020, according to market intelligence firm Global Industry Analysts

The US makes up a third of the global market

The Asia-Pacific region is the most lucrative market, according to Future Market Insights

Products are most popular in places where beauty norms favor lighter skin

Many articles were written highlighting the fact that some of the very companies that were virtue-signaling their commitment to Black and brown lives in one part of the world, were also manufacturing and marketing products associating lighter skin with prosperity and desirability in another part of the world.

But skin lightening, whitening or bleaching is not just a Global South problem -- the US makes up a third of the 2020 market.

Read More