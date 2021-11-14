A real road hog named Papa Pig backs up traffic in South Carolina

(CNN) A hog named Papa Pig kept York County, South Carolina, deputies busy one night last week.

The sheriff's office tweeted that two lanes of a road in the county were closed because of "a large pig blocking the road & causing onlooker delays" Thursday evening.

TRAFFIC: Two lanes are closed at Old York Rd. at Earnest Dr. in York because... and we're not kidding... a large pig blocking the road & causing onlooker delays. We're there making sure it's safe until we can find the owner or Animal Control can round him up. #YCSONews #Traffic pic.twitter.com/u07bGr1asi — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 12, 2021

Deputies stayed with the pig to ensure it was safe until its owners could be found, according to a series of tweets that told the story as it unfolded.

UPDATE: The owners of this 'road hog' have been found and are loading him and taking him home. Thank everyone for helping us out with this. #YCSONews #Traffic pic.twitter.com/rMFWPykmWO — York County Sheriff (@YCSO_SC) November 12, 2021

But when the owners were found and they showed up to get the pig, they had another problem.

"Apparently, Papa Pig is so large he broke the trailer his owners had," the sheriff's office tweeted. So the county's mounted patrol brought its horse trailer and loaded him up.

