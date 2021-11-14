A WWII veteran's Purple Heart was returned to his sons 35 years after his death

(CNN) Jerry and Mal Deener had always wondered what their dad Harry did in the Army during World War II.

The New Jersey brothers, now in their 70s, knew he drove a Jeep in Europe and was badly wounded in combat, but that's about it.

"We knew very little because he wouldn't talk about it," Jerry Deener told CNN. "He has a very big scar on his right side where he was hit."

Cpl. Harry Deener was awarded a Purple Heart but his sons didn't know what happened to it after he died in 1986.

On Wednesday, the Purple Heart was returned to the brothers, along with his dog tags and Combat Infantryman Badge, in a ceremony at their grandparents' former home in Maplewood, New Jersey.

Read More