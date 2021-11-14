(CNN) Imagine running 26 miles. Now imagine running 26 miles every day for 95 consecutive days.

That's what one Vermont ultra runner did last year while the world went into lockdown, and it has earned her the female world record for the most consecutive days spent running a marathon distance -- 26.2 miles.

Alyssa Clark, a 28-year-old from Burlington, said she finds "the whole thing a bit unbelievable."

"I never started the journey of running 95 marathons thinking that I would be a world record-holder," Clark said. "Everyday was a gift and kind of ending up with this, I'm still kind of shocked that it happened and I just feel very grateful for it."

After around 25 days of running the marathon distance, Clark learned that the record was 60 consecutive days -- and she decided to attempt to beat that.

Clark had been training for ultra races, which are longer than a marathon distance, and she began her marathon quest when those ultra races were canceled. At the time, her husband, who is in the Navy, was stationed in Naples, Italy, in March 2020. When the country went on lockdown, she said she had to think of a new way to challenge herself.

