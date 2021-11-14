Investigators track down Cleveland bank teller who stuffed $215K into a paper bag after his shift 52 years ago -- and vanished

(CNN) Theodore John Conrad showed up for work as a bank teller in Cleveland. At the end of his shift, the then 20-year-old stole $215,000, stuffed it into a paper bag -- and vanished, authorities said.

That was in July 1969, and he stole the equivalent of $1.7 million today in one of the biggest bank robberies in the city, the US Marshals Service said.

Now more than five decades later, the federal law enforcement agency announced Friday that it's identified the man considered one of the nation's most wanted fugitives.

Conrad had been living in Boston since 1970 under the name Thomas Randele, authorities said. In yet another dramatic twist, his home was close to where the movie "The Thomas Crown Affair" was filmed. In the original movie, the main character steals more than $2 million from a Boston bank.

"A year before the Cleveland bank robbery, Conrad became obsessed with the 1968 Steve McQueen film," the US Marshals Service said in a statement. "The movie was based on the bank robbery for sport by a millionaire businessman, and Conrad ... bragged to his friends about how easy it would be to take money from the bank."

Read More