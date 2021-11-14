Call Of Duty: Vanguard removes pages of the Quran from the game after critics call it disrespectful

(CNN) The publisher of the video game Call of Duty: Vanguard has issued an apology after receiving criticism from Muslim players who noticed pages of the Quran lying on the floor during a gameplay scene.

The pages from Islam's holy book were seen scattered on the floor. In Islam, the Quran is considered sacred and cannot be placed on the floor or on any dirty surface.

Players who recognized the religious text posted photos of the scene on Twitter, with one gamer demanding the game's developers and publishers "remove the pages immediately."

"Call of Duty is made for everyone. There was insensitive content to the Muslim community mistakenly included last week, and has since been removed from the game," an Activision spokesperson said in a statement to CNN on Friday.

"It should never have appeared as it did in game. We deeply apologize. We are taking immediate steps internally to address the situation to prevent such occurrences in the future."

