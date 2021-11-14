Queen will miss Remembrance Sunday service after spraining her back

London (CNN) Queen Elizabeth will miss the Remembrance Sunday service in central London after spraining her back, Buckingham Palace said Sunday.

The Queen , having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph. Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service," a statement said.

Prince Charles will lay a wreath at the cenotaph on the Queen's behalf, as in previous years.

Buckingham Palace had confirmed on Thursday that the 95-year-old monarch was well enough to attend the ceremony to commemorate those who died in conflicts.

Queen Elizabeth's decision to pull out of the Remembrance Day Sunday service after spraining her back is unrelated to her doctor's recent advice to rest, according to a royal source.

Read More