Counter-terror police investigate deadly Liverpool hospital car explosion

London (CNN) Counter-terrorism police are investigating after one person died and another was injured Sunday when a car exploded outside Liverpool Women's Hospital in northwest England.

"So far we understand that the car involved was a taxi which pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred," a Merseyside police statement said.

"We are keeping an open mind as to what caused the explosion but given how it has happened, out of caution, Counter Terrorism Police are leading the investigation supported by Merseyside Police."