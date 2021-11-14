No turkey? No problem! Try a plant-based Thanksgiving menu this year

(CNN) Thinking about ditching the turkey this Thanksgiving? You're not the only one. Whether you're hosting a smaller group, concerned about the rising cost of groceries, or just looking for an excuse not to roast a bird this year, there are a number or reasons to skip putting a big turkey on the table.

For those who have been choosing to eat more plant-based meals, holidays like Thanksgiving have always been a balancing act between nostalgia and commitment. However, as food technology continues to develop meat- and dairy-free alternatives that are better and better at mimicking the usual ingredients, it's becoming easier than ever to enjoy the traditional feast without the meat.

If you feel like flocking to a turkey-free feast this year, try these suggestions for a flavor-packed Thanksgiving meal with all the trimmings. There's no need to put a whole bird on the table when you've got this much goodness to share.

Load up the table with lots of sides

Turkey might hog the spotlight when it comes to prep time, but for many people, Thanksgiving sides are the true stars of the meal. If you're trying more plant-based cooking, side dishes are also fairly easy to adjust for guests who are vegetarian, dairy-free, gluten-free or bringing other food allergies to the party.