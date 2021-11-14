Kylian Mbappe scores four as reigning World Cup champions France qualify for 2022 in Qatar

(CNN) Kylian Mbappe scored four goals as reigning World Cup champions France qualified for the 2022 edition of the tournament, beating Kazakhstan 8-0.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar completed his first hat-trick for his country within the opening 30 minutes on Saturday night, using his pace and accuracy to dissect a lacking defense.

The 22-year-old scored his fourth late as France booked its spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with the win guaranteeing it top spot of Group D with one game remaining.

Mbappe's night of goals was a historic one in scoring for the French national team.

His hat-trick was the first by a France player in a competitive international since Dominique Rocheteau in 1985. And by scoring four goals, he became the first person to do so in a game for France since France legend Just Fontaine in 1958. He's also just the fourth ever to do it.

