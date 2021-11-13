Harry and Meghan visit Afghan refugees at Task Force Liberty

(CNN) Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, visited a military base Thursday where they met Afghan refugees who had made it to the United States.

The couple spoke with women recently arrived at Task Force Liberty, on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, which is home to more than 10,000 Afghan refugees, a spokesperson for them said. The royals asked to spend time with young children who were in daily schooling and stopped by a classroom of children learning conversational English.

Harry and Meghan talked with the kids, many of them practicing their English by saying phrases like, "Nice to meet you," the spokesperson said. The couple asked staff about common terms in Dari -- Persian dialects spoken in Afghanistan -- and left every interaction with children and adults saying "Tashakur," or "thank you."

The teachers had been leading the song "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes," the spokesperson added. The Duke and Duchess "happily" led the children in singing the song, and said it's a favorite of their son, Archie.

They thanked the teachers for their efforts, and reminded them to take care of themselves and their own mental health.

The couple join the children in singing the song "Head, Shoulders, Knees and Toes."

Harry and Meghan speak to some of the Afghan refugees who recently arrived in the US.

