Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives in New York City after road trip from Maryland

(CNN) This year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree got a well-earned police escort into New York City Saturday morning to cap off a lengthy road trip from Maryland.

It's starting to look a lot like Christmas! The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived earlier this morning with a little help from our @NYPDHighway Unit escorting it through NYC to its final destination at @rockcenternyc pic.twitter.com/U671Pk7nTd

The two-day trip was a challenge.

Workers could be seen using a large crane to lift the tree into place on Saturday morning.

It will be strung with 50,000 multi-colored LED lights on more than 5 miles of wire and then topped with a Swarovski star that weighs about 900 pounds and is covered with 3 million crystals, the Rockefeller Center website said

The traditional tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for December 1.