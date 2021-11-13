How to stay safe at a crowded concert or music festival

(CNN) The Astroworld Festival tragedy has raised questions about crowd safety at large-scale concerts — and how to protect yourself if you find yourself in a crowd surge or stampede.

In a perfect world, you shouldn't have to worry about safety at a concert or festival -- you're there to have fun, says Paul Wertheimer, who founded his consulting firm, Crowd Management Strategies, after a deadly crowd surge at a 1979 concert by The Who in Cincinnati.

"When you go to events, you expect to be safe. It's not your job to be a fire marshal, medic, safety expert," Wertheimer says. "You have a right to assume that your safety is being looked after."

But as Astroworld showed, people can die at concerts when masses of people begin pushing toward the stage or the exits.

As more music festivals gear up this weekend and beyond, we asked two experts for tips on how best to protect yourself.

